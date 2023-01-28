Auckland weather: City braces for more rain as areas remain underwater

Rain has swifty covered the top of the country and warnings have been extended. Thunderstorm activity is expected to run rife around the North Island in the coming days.

Auckland is bracing for further heavy rain on Saturday, but a severe weather warning has been lifted.

A state of emergency has been declared in the city after residents in parts of west and north Auckland were evacuated.

MetService is warning of more rain throughout the day and there’s a chance of another thunderstorm with a further 23mm expected on Saturday.

The rain is set to continue for the whole of next week, but Niwa is predicting the heaviest falls will be further south.

The meteorological service’s Lisa Murray said Auckland is set to record its wettest month since records began.

“We have had an extraordinary 320mm of rain at Auckland Airport.”

The previous record was 304mm, which fell in July 1998.

Niwa said three areas across Auckland saw new all-time daily rainfall records. Albany recorded 260mm, Motat 238mm and Māngere 242mm.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Camphora Place in Ranui was evacuated on Friday.

Murray said the extreme weather is being caused by warm air coming south from the tropics.

"While you may not have heard any thunder, it was the long band of thunderstorms that produced the downpours of torrential rain which exacerbation the severe situation."

Civil Defence said some parts of Auckland received an entire summer’s rain in the space of a day.

MetService said 71mm fell at Auckland International Airport in the space of an hour, between 8 and 9pm. The airport remains closed until at least midday on Saturday.