In pictures: Floods, slips and destruction as extreme rain hammers North Island

Helicopter footage shows extent of damage suffered in Auckland

Heavy rain, flooding and slips have caused chaos in Auckland, areas of Bay of Plenty and Waitomo, with more wet weather expected.

States of emergency have been declared for Auckland and the Waitomo District, with evacuations taking place due to flooding.

The storm damage has affected more than 5000 properties in Auckland alone, after record rain caused widespread flooding and turned roads into rivers.

Here are some pictures that tell the story of the flooding and its aftermath.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Slips in Tauranga on Sunday.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A Shore Rd, Remuera, property damaged in Auckland.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Property damage at Shore Rd, Remuera.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A police officer after reapplying a red sticker to the damaged Shore Rd property.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Flood damage in Waitomo.

Waka Kotahi SH25A on the Coromandel is closed following cracks growing after heavy rain.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Slips in Tauranga on Sunday.

Sammi Strickland. Floodwaters surround a train that derailed in the Bay of Plenty.

Sammi Strickland. Floodwaters surround the derailed train near near Te Puke.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A house on Shore Road, Remuera, Auckland was significantly damaged during a slip on Friday night.

Tony Wall/Stuff A house was crushed by a landslide in the Tauranga suburb of Maungatapu.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Slip at Pāremoremo, North Auckland.

Mark Taylor/Stuff A state of emergency is declared in the Waitomo district after widespread flooding and heavy rain.

David White/Stuff Homes sit perched on the cliff on Colwall Rd, Massey, after heavy rain washed the cliff edge away in Auckland.

David White/Stuff Heavy rain caused the cliff edge at Stanley Point to give way

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Wading through floodwaters in Henderson, Auckland, on Friday.

David White/Stuff Fresh Heavy rain has caused the cliff edge to give way at a home on Burwood Cres near Oraki

LAWRENCE SMITH Emergency services had to evacuate residents from Camphora Pl in Henderson following a huge downpour in Auckland on Friday.

Supplied Seventy-nine people were rescued by surf lifesavers in West Auckland.

Sarah Crouch/Supplied Auckland Airport was flooded on Friday night, stranding hopeful fliers in the terminals.

Amberleigh Jack/Stuff A Coastguard building at French Bay in West Auckland was damaged due to a slip.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Houses teetering on Colwill Rd on the Te Atatu Peninsula in West Auckland.

Jason Dorday/Stuff A small house floated 50 metres from its site onto the road in Candia Rd, Swanson.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff People evacuated their homes around the city as floodwaters rose.