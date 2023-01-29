In pictures: Floods, slips and destruction as extreme rain hammers North Island

Heavy rain, flooding and slips have caused chaos in Auckland, areas of Bay of Plenty and Waitomo, with more wet weather expected.
States of emergency have been declared for Auckland and the Waitomo District, with evacuations taking place due to flooding.
The storm damage has affected more than 5000 properties in Auckland alone, after record rain caused widespread flooding and turned roads into rivers.
READ MORE:
* Live: Girl injured as slips destroy homes in Tauranga, flood damage spreads in north
* Northland predicted to experience heavy rain Sunday afternoon
* 'I can't believe they got out' - Slip collapses Tauranga houses
* From Auckland's floodwaters of devastation, heroes and acts of kindness emerge
Here are some pictures that tell the story of the flooding and its aftermath.
Are you affected by the Auckland floods? Send your pictures and stories to newstips@stuff.co.nz