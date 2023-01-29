In pictures: Floods, slips and destruction as extreme rain hammers North Island

12:15, Jan 29 2023
Helicopter footage shows extent of damage suffered in Auckland

Heavy rain, flooding and slips have caused chaos in Auckland, areas of Bay of Plenty and Waitomo, with more wet weather expected.

States of emergency have been declared for Auckland and the Waitomo District, with evacuations taking place due to flooding.

The storm damage has affected more than 5000 properties in Auckland alone, after record rain caused widespread flooding and turned roads into rivers.

Here are some pictures that tell the story of the flooding and its aftermath.

Slips in Tauranga on Sunday.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Slips in Tauranga on Sunday.
A Shore Rd, Remuera, property damaged in Auckland.
RICKY WILSON/STUFF
A Shore Rd, Remuera, property damaged in Auckland.
Property damage at Shore Rd, Remuera.
RICKY WILSON/STUFF
Property damage at Shore Rd, Remuera.
A police officer after reapplying a red sticker to the damaged Shore Rd property.
RICKY WILSON/STUFF
A police officer after reapplying a red sticker to the damaged Shore Rd property.
Flood damage in Waitomo.
Mark Taylor/Stuff
Flood damage in Waitomo.
SH25A on the Coromandel is closed following cracks growing after heavy rain.
Waka Kotahi
SH25A on the Coromandel is closed following cracks growing after heavy rain.
Slips in Tauranga on Sunday.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Slips in Tauranga on Sunday.
Floodwaters surround a train that derailed in the Bay of Plenty.
Sammi Strickland.
Floodwaters surround a train that derailed in the Bay of Plenty.
Floodwaters surround the derailed train near near Te Puke.
Sammi Strickland.
Floodwaters surround the derailed train near near Te Puke.
A house on Shore Road, Remuera, Auckland was significantly damaged during a slip on Friday night.
RICKY WILSON/STUFF
A house on Shore Road, Remuera, Auckland was significantly damaged during a slip on Friday night.
A house was crushed by a landslide in the Tauranga suburb of Maungatapu.
Tony Wall/Stuff
A house was crushed by a landslide in the Tauranga suburb of Maungatapu.
Slip at Pāremoremo, North Auckland.
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
Slip at Pāremoremo, North Auckland.
A state of emergency is declared in the Waitomo district after widespread flooding and heavy rain.
Mark Taylor/Stuff
A state of emergency is declared in the Waitomo district after widespread flooding and heavy rain.
Homes sit perched on the cliff on Colwall Rd, Massey, after heavy rain washed the cliff edge away in Auckland.
David White/Stuff
Homes sit perched on the cliff on Colwall Rd, Massey, after heavy rain washed the cliff edge away in Auckland.
Heavy rain caused the cliff edge at Stanley Point to give way
David White/Stuff
Heavy rain caused the cliff edge at Stanley Point to give way
Wading through floodwaters in Henderson, Auckland, on Friday.
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
Wading through floodwaters in Henderson, Auckland, on Friday.
Fresh Heavy rain has caused the cliff edge to give way at a home on Burwood Cres near Oraki
David White/Stuff
Fresh Heavy rain has caused the cliff edge to give way at a home on Burwood Cres near Oraki
Emergency services had to evacuate residents from Camphora Pl in Henderson following a huge downpour in Auckland on Friday.
LAWRENCE SMITH
Emergency services had to evacuate residents from Camphora Pl in Henderson following a huge downpour in Auckland on Friday.
Seventy-nine people were rescued by surf lifesavers in West Auckland.
Supplied
Seventy-nine people were rescued by surf lifesavers in West Auckland.
Auckland Airport was flooded on Friday night, stranding hopeful fliers in the terminals.
Sarah Crouch/Supplied
Auckland Airport was flooded on Friday night, stranding hopeful fliers in the terminals.
A Coastguard building at French Bay in West Auckland was damaged due to a slip.
Amberleigh Jack/Stuff
A Coastguard building at French Bay in West Auckland was damaged due to a slip.
Houses teetering on Colwill Rd on the Te Atatu Peninsula in West Auckland.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Houses teetering on Colwill Rd on the Te Atatu Peninsula in West Auckland.
A small house floated 50 metres from its site onto the road in Candia Rd, Swanson.
Jason Dorday/Stuff
A small house floated 50 metres from its site onto the road in Candia Rd, Swanson.
People evacuated their homes around the city as floodwaters rose.
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
People evacuated their homes around the city as floodwaters rose.
Taking a look at the new water feature over the back fence.
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
Taking a look at the new water feature over the back fence.
 