Three households evacuated after slip impacts home near Thames

The 8-10m wide slip pushed onto a house on the Thames Coast Road on Wednesday morning, said a fire chief whose crew was called to help.

Three households have been evacuated after a landslide impacted a house north of Thames.

At the scene in Thornton Bay, neighbours and officials from Thames Coromandel District Council were examining the extent of the slip about midday.

Judy Wright, who lives next door to the affected house on Thames Coast Rd said of the slip: “it first started about 7.30am. It sounded like cracking, trees cracking.”

When asked if she was frightened as the slip started to come down, she said: “no, not really, more stunned. I’m starting to shake now.”

The owner of the house, Dennis Raines, 96, was collected by his family to be taken to Auckland while his house was inspected.

His son, Neil Raines told reporters that the house’s ranch slider had been stoved in by the force of the mud that came cascading down the hillside.

Tom Lee/Stuff A fire crew was called to Thornton Bay about 9.20 on Wednesday and found a slip 8-10 metres wide, Thames fire chief Greg Rendall said.

“It’s about this high,” he said bringing his hand level with his shoulder.

Behind Raines’ house, debris was visible.

A mixture of mud, broken trees and vegetation had amassed in what was once his back garden.

Neighbours described the owner as a “cool guy” who made art and still “did his own groceries”.

Thames-Coromandel mayor Len Salt said the first step for his team was checking everyone was okay.

“We’ve been reassured that nobody was hurt or injured. There is significant damage from what we can see to the building in Thornton Bay, and we’ve got teams out there doing an assessment and the fire crews are out there doing an assessment.

Tom Lee/Stuff A drone shot shows the slip’s path into Raines’ backyard.

Salt said it is heartbreaking when somebody’s home is damaged or they’ve lost some personal effects in the place that they live.

The mayor said their hearts go out to those in Auckland but it’s fortunate the Coromandel has managed to avoid similarly catastrophic situations.

“We’ve got significant damage to our roading networks and access issues which we can work through, but luckily we have managed to avoid some of the damage we’ve seen in Auckland”

He said the Coromandel has had three consecutive weather events which has resulted in the region having had 1.5metres of rainfall since January 1.

“This breaks all records and is absolutely unprecedented, we’ve never had anything like it.

It doesn’t give the hills and catchment areas a chance to dry out, so you’ve got these sodden hillsides which slip, and then they get them cleared, and they slip again.”

The region’s roading infrastructure has taken a hit with the biggest concern SH25a between Kopu - Hikaui, which “has left us quite vulnerable”, Salt said.

Salt will be given the chance to press his case with new Local Government Minister Keiran McAnulty in town on Thursday.

Dalton Ward/Supplied Aerial video of the slip on State Highway 25A between Kopu and Hikuai on the Coromandel Peninsula.

Back at the Thornton Bay slip site, at the top of the hill, the owner of the property on Adams Road had gone back to work. The slip had emanated from the rear of the address.

Thames fire chief Greg Rendall and his crew drove to the scene after a call for help at 9.21am.

"I've been here for 40 years,” he said, “this is just unprecedented.

“The slip was 8-10 metres wide and went up a bush-clad face of 30-40 metres. The occupant was a bit shocked and surprised but unharmed.”

A police spokesperson said they were assisting civil defence to evacuate two houses on the Thames Coast Rd and one house on Adams Rd in Thornton Bay after the landslip was reported around 8.20am.

“Police are also alerting others to prepare for evacuation if the slip worsens. It appears no-one is injured. The situation is ongoing."

The Coromandel Peninsula is under a red heavy rain warning until 4pm Wednesday as a northeasterly storm lashes the upper North Island.

Up to 80mm of rain could fall on the already sodden ranges with lesser amounts on the coast.

Thunderstorms are also possible through the day.

Rendall said they assisted police with the removal of the elderly person from their home and helped to mitigate any further dangers, while also notifying households above the slip.

"There is heavy rain over here but also a little bit of blue sky coming through which is good."