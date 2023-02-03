Watch live: Auckland Emergency Management to give update on flooding response

Auckland Emergency Management is expected to provide an update on its response to flooding across the region.

The update is expected at 3pm on Friday afternoon and will be livestreamed here.

Wet weather struck Auckland again overnight following a week of torrential downpours that saw much of the city flood.

Speaking earlier on Friday, MetService saidthat although 0.8mm of rain had fallen by 3am on Friday, a further 7.6mm was expected to hit by 3pm.

A heavy rain watch that had been in place for eastern areas of Auckland lifted at 10am. Thunderstorms are possible in West Auckland on Friday afternoon.

Representatives from Ngāti Whatua Ōrākei, Auckland Council and Watercare placed a rāhui on the Waitematā on Friday morning.

Deputy chairperson of the Ngati Whatua Orakei Trust Ngarimu Blair said this provided an opportunity for the waters to recover from the past week’s pollution.

“In the interests of public health and respect for this taonga which has received the polluted flows over the past week. Karakia, Karanga and waiata rang out also to encourage our beloved waters to recover and continue to sustain us.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Rain was still falling in Auckland on Friday morning.

An iwi spokesperson said they would provide an end date when they were ready.

Earlier on Friday, mayor Wayne Brown announced the state of emergency in the city was being extended.

Meanwhile, Niwa confirmed that January was Auckland’s wettest month in 170 years.

Central Auckland had a monthly rainfall total of 539mm, exceeding the old record of 420mm from February 1869.

MetService Moist northerlies continue over Aotearoa, bringing heavy rain to parts of both islands. Heavy rain warnings are in force for Westland and Western Bay of Plenty.