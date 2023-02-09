Coromandel extends state of emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches

Another seven days in a state of emergency are ahead for the Thames-Coromandel District as officials brace for another major storm (file photo).

A state of emergency has been extended and evacuations are likely for the Thames-Coromandel District as the area prepares for its fifth severe weather event this summer.

This could be like a 2018 weather bomb that cause damage and evacuations, the civil defence controller said – and the Coromandel is still in recovery mode.

Widespread damage from previous weather events like Cyclone Hale and torrential rain last week meant officials were “watching with trepidation”.

Many of the roads and highways in Coromandel are still out of action – including SH25A after a major slip that swept away part of the road - and the clean-up was ongoing.

Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Len Salt signed the emergency declaration on Thursday morning after being briefed on the impact Cyclone Gabrielle could bring to the district early next week.

The cyclone was expected to arrive on Monday and pass through by Thursday bringing with it, "heavy rain, storm surges and severe gale force winds”.

The region’s already “maxed out”, said Civil Defence controller Gary Towler, so he wasn’t underestimating the severity of Cyclone Gabrielle.

He likened the storm to an event in 2018 which was “really, really bad” and knocked the district out for weeks.

“A nuisance is an understatement, this is our fifth severe storm,” Towler said.

“The Thames-Coromandel District council has made the decision to extend the state of emergency for another seven days based on the severe weather event that is coming in – Cyclone Gabrielle.”

He likened it to a 2018 event “that did considerable damage and caused a lot of evacuations and issues when it hit”.

Mark Taylor/Stuff

Cyclone Gabrielle is expected to become a category 2 storm on Thursday morning and then intensify to category 3 later in the day.

The storm is predicted to bring more severe weather to the upper North Island on Sunday.

Weather forecasters are predicting severe wind and heavy rain for Northland, Auckland, the Coromandel and the East Coast on the coming Monday.

Vital Coromandel routes like SH25A and SH25 are already inaccessible due landslides and the collapsed infrastructure could very well worsen.

Regional Manager of Maintenance and Operations for Waka Kotahi, Rob Campbell said it was still too early to tell what the exact impact would be, but they were preparing for the cyclone.

MetService/Supplied Cyclone Gabrielle is currently in the Coral Sea, but expected to track southeast towards NZ.

They couldn't cover the damaged roads, Campbell said, but they could try and divert water as much as possible elsewhere.

“We are making sure we’re preparing the drainage and those slip sites that we know about very well, so some of the smaller sites, the lesser sites, we won’t be attacking those quite as urgently,” Campbell said.

“There is a risk...the forecast is quite severe rainfall and wind as well and the ground is already saturated, so there is a heightened risk that we may see some of those slips that we already have worsened, or new ones develop.”

MetService has reminded the public that heavy rain could see rivers swell, surface flooding and slips.

Towler said they were serious concerns regarding the impact the cyclone would have on people’s safety and the environment.

WAKA KOTAHI Cracks in the Coromandel Peninsula’s vital SH25A road developed into a colossal landslide during previous wild weather this summer.

“We have got a very large team that has been brought together to prepare across the board...there could be evacuations requirements to announce, and we are preparing on all fronts.”

It comes a fortnight after devastating rain hammered Auckland, bringing widespread flooding.

According to MetService, a category 2 tropical cyclone has a mean wind speed of between 89kph and 117kph while a category 3 with the upgraded “severe” designation, has a mean wind speed between 119kph and 157kph.

There remains uncertainty around the exact path of the cyclone as it approaches New Zealand, and how things play out will be determined in the coming days.