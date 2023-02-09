How to prepare yourself and your home for tropical Cyclone Gabrielle

The weather system threatening the North Island has now officially formed into a named tropical cyclone.

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle is making its way to New Zealand, with forecasters predicting it will bring “severe gales”, storm surges and rain to areas that are still trying to deal with the impact of the January floods.

Here’s what you can do to make sure you’re prepared for tropical Cyclone Gabrielle.

Make a plan

The National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) advises people to first have a chat with their family and make a plan.

READ MORE:

* Officials prepare Civil Defence evacuation centres ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle

* Nearly 300 Auckland homes red stickered after floods, more bad weather expected

* 'Stay out of the water' Auckland message as city faces flooding clean up with a 'long tail'



“A household emergency plan lets everyone know what to do in an emergency and makes actual emergency situations less stressful,” Nema said.

While making your plan, Nema suggests thinking about anyone in your household that may have special requirements, as well as babies and pets.

Nema has a template on its website with all the points you should think about ahead of an emergency.

Sarah Crouch/Supplied The floods caused havoc in Auckland, and emergency officials making sure they are prepared for tropical Cyclone Gabrielle.

Work out which supplies you need

In an emergency, you could be stuck at home for multiple days, so it’s important you have everything you need.

Nema said you should have water for at least three days, recommending at least nine litres for each person in the house.

Make sure you have food that doesn’t need cooking, as well as toilet paper, large buckets for an emergency toilet, an N95 mask and work gloves.

“If you have special dietary needs, make sure you have enough to last three days at home, as well as in a grab bag,” Nema said.

“If you have to evacuate, emergency shelters may not have the food that you need.”

First aid kit and grab bag

Nema recommends organising grab bags for everyone in your household.

Each bag should have walking shoes, warm clothes, raincoat, water, snack food, hand sanitiser, a portable phone charger, cash and photo identification.

Secure your home

Abbie Twiss/Supplied People are being urged to make a plan before the cyclone hits.

Prepare your property for strong winds by securing any large, heavy objects.

“Anything not secure may become a projectile,” Nema said.

“Regularly inspect and trim trees and shubbery. Strong winds frequently break weak tree limbs and throw them at great speed and they can cause damage and injury.”

Use brackets or straps to secure furniture into wall studs and make sure you know the location of emergency cut-off switches for taps, gas and water mains.

Review your insurance regularly and check what your policy covers and doesn’t cover.

Avoid bathtubs, water taps, and sinks, as metal pipes and plumbing can conduct electricity if struck by lightning.

Use water from your emergency supplies and unplug small appliances that may be affected by electrical power surges.

If you lose power, unplug major appliances, which will reduce the power surge and possible damage when power is restored.

If you have to evacuate

Auckland Emergency Management will release the location of additional emergency shelters on Friday, on top of the emergency centres that remain open from the flooding.

Kelleher said there would also be community-led centres, which information would be released about.

How to get medical help or supplies

All hospitals, including emergency departments, will remain open in the event of an emergency.

“For less critical non-emergency care, people can continue to phone their GP in the first instance,” Auckland Emergency Management said.

“Community pharmacies can support you if you do not have your regular prescription medicines.”

You can find a list of community pharmacies here. For general health advice, call Healthline on 0800 611 116.