Cyclone Gabrielle: This is what you need in your three days of emergency supplies

The weather system threatening the North Island has now officially formed into a named tropical cyclone.

As Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on New Zealand, much of the North Island could be hit with torrential rain and gales.

It comes after Aucklanders saw the wettest day on record on January 27, with “extreme” rainfall causing severe flooding across the region.

Emergency management agencies are now emphasising the need for the public to be prepared with three days worth of food, water and supplies in case of future flooding events.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema), the top priority should be three days worth of water – which amounts to at least nine litres per person.

On top of that, people should have long-lasting food that doesn’t need to be cooked, as well as food for babies and pets.

Toilet paper, large plastic buckets, work gloves and medicine are also essentials, Nema said.

Waterproof containers should be used to store those essential items in, as they will keep them protected in the event of a flood.

MetService/Supplied Cyclone Gabrielle is currently in the Coral Sea, but expected to track southeast towards New Zealand.

Consumer NZ estimates a complete home emergency kit would cost about $250 for two people, or $450 for a family of four.

While food and water for three days are the bare essentials, experts recommend packing a grab bag with items to further help emergency preparedness, in case people need to evacuate.

Spare changes of dry clothes, snack food and hand sanitiser will help with comfort levels in a crisis.

Wet weather clothing, such as raincoats and gumboots, were also must haves, Nema said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Floods in late January left some Auckland homes completely uninhabitable.

On top of that, cash, a portable phone charger, a first aid kit and copies of important documents would help make life easier, Nema said.

Cyclone Gabrielle upgraded to a category 2 storm on Thursday morning and is expected to reach category 3 by Friday morning.

According to MetService, a category 2 tropical cyclone has an average wind speed of between 89kph and 117kph.

A category 3 tropical cyclone, with the upgraded “severe” designation, has an average wind speed of between 119kph and 157kph.