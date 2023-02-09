What advice can people expect from officials as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches?

Mayor Wayne Brown speaks to media on January 28 following unprecedented flooding in Auckland.

As unprecedented rain fell on Auckland on January 27, causing slips and flooding and killing four, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty encouraged Aucklanders to follow official advice.

However, little was forthcoming – Waka Kotahi logged off its social media channels at 7.30pm and mayor Wayne Brown was nowhere to be seen as politicians called for him to declare a state of emergency.

Brown later said he had “dropped the ball” during the flooding.

“I was too slow to be seen. The communications weren’t fast enough, including mine. I am sorry,” he said.

Cyclone Gabrielle is now tracking towards northern Aotearoa, bringing with it the potential for widespread slips, flooding and severe gales.

What official advice can people expect to receive in the coming days?

Office of the mayor of Auckland

A spokesperson in the mayor’s office said a communications plan was in place and details would be shared shortly.

The principal source of information would be Emergency Management, he said.

Auckland Emergency Management

A spokesperson for Auckland Emergency Management said all relevant information would be posted to Auckland Emergency Management’s social media sites as it came to hand.

Auckland Emergency Management has been holding daily stand-ups at 1pm this week. They are available on its Facebook page.

It is not yet known whether more stand-ups will be added to the timetable next week.

Sarah Crouch/Supplied Flooding at Auckland Airport on January 27.

Auckland Emergency Management is also expecting to get information out through mainstream media and is asking Aucklanders to talk to neighbours, friends and family to ensure they are aware and preparing for the weather situation, the spokesperson said.

“We need communities to rally,” she said.

If severe weather does hit, strong winds could bring down trees and cause power outages. If the situation calls for an emergency mobile alert to be sent out, that will include information about what help is available.

The alerts are sent via the cellular network so if people don’t have access to the internet, they will be able to receive that information, she said.

However, not all phones are able to receive emergency mobile alerts.

Auckland Council/Supplied Mayor Wayne Brown extends state of emergency in Auckland.

National Emergency Management Agency

Stuff understands that an All-of-Government plan has been made for the cyclone, which is forecast to affect much of the North Island.

Stuff is awaiting details of what messaging will come from Nema.

Waka Kotahi

A spokesperson said Waka Kotahi would provide travel advice and warnings for motorists ahead of the predicted cyclone.

Updates on closures and disruptions to the state highway network would be provided via the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner.

The journey planner was updated 24/7 by Waka Kotahi traffic operations centres and was the best source of the most recent and reliable information available on state highway closures and disruptions, she said.

Users should refresh the page when checking the status of highways to ensure the latest updates were displayed.

Auckland Transport

Stuff has asked if the agency has a communications plan for the weather event and is yet to receive a response.

Minister For Auckland

A spokesperson for the minister for Auckland said Michael Wood, who is also transport minister, today met with senior leadership at Waka Kotahi to make sure they were lined up and ready to go.

The main messaging would come from the local civil defence emergency management, which is Auckland Emergency Management, the spokesperson said.