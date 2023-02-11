A storm by any other name: Why the words we use for cyclones matter

Cyclone Gabrielle is tracking towards Aotearoa and my DMs are lighting up with tongue-in-cheek texts poking fun at our shared name.

My phone reads: “How could you do this to us, Gabrielle?” and “Hope you don’t blow us over!”

Every conversation opens with an acknowledgement that my namesake – a whirling mass of wind and rain – is heading for our country's coastline on Sunday.

How did I come to be blamed for Auckland’s next possible storm?

Ailsa Holloway, a public health professor of disaster risk management and development at AUT, said that words we to refer to weather systems matter.

She refuses to use the term natural disaster.

“There’s no such thing. We have natural hazards, but whether they become disastrous or not is down to what humans have done or put in their path,” she said.

Holloway said we tend to anthropomorphise weather events, call them names like Gabrielle, but then wash our hands of the damage they spark.

“Weather is happening all the time ... What makes it a disaster is what humans have done to the planet, where we have decided to place people and build infrastructure.

“But if West Auckland was still heavily vegetated, if we did not have a hundred of thousands of people living in low-lying areas then there would be no disaster – you’d just have rain,” she said.

As it turns out, the jokes in my text messages – asking: “How could you do this?” – had a small element of truth in them.

Although Holloway said thinking about “blame” probably isn’t the right way to go about it.

“We used to talk about acts of God, and then we moved away from that to acts of nature, and now acts of climate change.

“But by doing so often we’re finding a way for us to navigate away from co-culpability,” she said.

Severe weather is an essential part of the world’s ecosystem, but many of us are living in conditions that put us at risk, she said.

“When rain falls on roads with storm water capacity that was not designed to manage intense rain, then everyone living near those roads are vulnerable.

“We know that our population is growing, we know that we have hardened surfaces, we do know that we many people living in low-lying areas, and we know that our storm water capacities are not able to withstand this,” she said.

As Gabrielle continues on its path towards Aotearoa, it’s not the raging and wild weather that we should be scared of, but the world we’ve built that can’t withstand it.