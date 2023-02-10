Norfolk Island: The 'tiny dot' standing between Cyclone Gabrielle and Aotearoa

Norfolk Island has a population of just under 2500, right in the path of Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

A tiny island with about 2500 residents stands between New Zealand and the incoming tropical cyclone, and the storm is forecast for a direct hit.

Norfolk Island sits isolated in the middle of the South Pacific Ocean, about 1000km northwest of Auckland and 3500km east from its mother country, Australia.

Niwa / Stuff/Supplied Cyclone Gabrielle is forecast to likely travel over Norfolk Island.

The 5km wide and 8km long island is right in the forecast path of Cyclone Gabrielle, due to hit overnight Saturday.

Norfolk Island could be bellwether for what happens to New Zealand.

Eric Hutchinson, the island’s top official, said there was a “heavy” feeling around the island as residents began to prepare for the storm.

Norfolk Island often saw storms pass it, but Gabrielle was different, he said.

“I sense in the community this is a bit more ‘real’ than any I’ve felt in my six years here,” he said.

He said residents were stocking up on fuel, food and water and making sure that anything that could be caught in the wind and become a missile could be tied down.

“We’ll just have to be ready for what happens,” he said.

Supplied/Supplied Eric Hutchinson is the administrator of Norfolk Island.

Hutchinson said there were about 850-950 holidaymakers on the island at any one time and the storm could lead to flight cancellations.

“Some of them will have an extended holiday, some of them will have to wait a day to start their holiday.”

Hutchinson said the island should have the capacity to deal with any damage, but he was briefing the federal government and the Australian defence force was prepared to help.

“It’s an awesome community that’s resilient,” he said.

Niwa / Stuff/Supplied Cyclone Gabrielle is forecast by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology to possibly travel over Norfolk Island.

“They’ll stand up.”

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said the centre of the cyclone is likely to pass very close to Norfolk Island overnight on Saturday at a category 2 intensity, before moving away during Sunday.

Emergency management controller George Plant, who has lived on the island his entire life, said cyclones were one of the few things that made him nervous.

METSERVICE The MetService national forecast, issued on Thursday February 9, 2023, shows settled weather for coming days, followed by severe weather as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

Gabrielle is predicted to drop from a category 3 to a category 2 storm by the time it hits Norfolk, but Plant said climate change was giving the tropical cyclones more momentum and sending them further south, directly towards Norfolk.

“We’re praying that it is not as intense [as a category 3],” he said.

“We’re just a little dot in the middle of the ocean and the part [of the storm] that is problematic is also a little dot, and when the two meet that’s when we have a problem.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Norfolk Island is set to feel the brunt of Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

Plant said the top wind speed the island had recorded was 135kph in 1992 when another storm had hit.

The bureau is currently predicting gusts of up to 140kph on Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning.

Plant said flooding or rain wasn’t the biggest worry – it was the wind.

“We’ll be expecting some tree damage, power outages and damage to houses,” he said.