Cyclone Gabrielle tracks back west, bringing with it wind gusts of 140kph

1News meteorologist Dan Corbett says Kiwis should expect to feel the brunt of the cyclone on Sunday and Monday.

Just a few days out from landfall, latest forecasts show Cyclone Gabrielle has tracked back slightly further west towards Auckland – but the Coromandel will still take the worst of the weather.

For the past couple of days models have shown the cyclone continuing to edge to the east, away from the City of Sails and towards the Coromandel.

MetService Forecaster Aidan Pyselman said while it has changed path slightly back to the west, most of the North Island should be expecting some kind of bad weather.

The average wind speeds could be around 90 kph, with gusts of around 130-140 kph, he said.

“The whole North of the Island will get a good go at it”.

Over the past 24hrs each model has had slight changes, Pyselman said, so the cyclones' path could switch even more before it hits New Zealand.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A fisherman watches as heavy rain moves into Auckland ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle

MetService has heavy rain and strong wind watches in place for much of the North Island.

Northland and Auckland can expect between 200-300mm of rain from early Sunday till mid-Tuesday, while the Coromandel Peninsula, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay could reach up to 400mm.

North Islanders have been urged all week to prepare for the bad weather – both by making emergency kits and preparing their households.

According to the National Emergency Management Agency people should prepare three days worth of water, food that doesn’t require cooking, supplies for babies and pets and medication, as the basic essentials.

Other items like spare clothes, phone chargers, toiletries and important documents, such as passports, should be packed too if possible.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said people need to “sit up and take notice” of the approaching cyclone.

Himawari/Stuff Cyclone Gabrielle tracks towards New Zealand.

“We’re not just talking about heavy rainfall, we’re talking about gale force winds as well.

“The lack of certainty around its trajectory means that the net could be quite wide. It could hit west, and it could hit east, and it could go right down the guts.”

Twenty-one evacuation centres are expected to open across Auckland, as Auckland Council works to be more prepared than the flooding in January.

Civil Defence Northland is encouraging residents to prepare ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Northland Civil Defence Controller Graeme MacDonald said with the forecast heavy rain coming on top of recent heavy rain, streams and rivers may rise rapidly and cause disruption in flood-prone areas.

“Surface flooding, slips and flood water are likely to close roads and disrupt travel with flooding in low-lying areas possible.“

As well as the wind and rain, storm surges are expected to hit along the upper east coast of the North Island, through Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said these storm surges could reach as high as 50cm​ by late Monday into early Tuesday.