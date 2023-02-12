Slip evacuee shifts to Coromandel rental as Cyclone Gabrielle looms

Judy Wright, whose house was affected by a February 1 slip, has decided to rent in Thames for the foreseeable future.

Judy Wright’s already had to evacuate from her Coromandel home this month and, with another storm looming, she’s planning to stay out.

A slip landed at the back door of Wright’s Thornton Bay neighbour in early February, in the wake of Cyclone Hale. Three homes in the low-lying area were evacuated and Wright went to temporary motel accommodation in nearby Thames.

Now Coromandel Peninsula residents are spending Sunday preparing for the category two Cyclone Gabrielle that is barrelling towards the region, set to make landfall in the next 24 hours.

There’s a red heavy rain warning for the district and a red strong wind warning until 9am on Tuesday and the Thames Coromandel District Council asked residents in areas most at risk to consider self evacuating.

Wright told Stuff on Sunday morning that she had moved in to a more permanent rental house in Thames on Saturday.

“Frightened” by the prospect of the storm, Wright said her sister had come from Hastings to help with the move and her Hamilton-based daughter had been instrumental in arranging the rental property.

“We are going to spend the day going through the boxes of things I’ve packed up... We got most of the things from the back of the house where the slip was mainly.”

STUFF Three homes were evacuated because of this slip on Thames Coast Road (SH25) at Thornton Bay. Video first published February 1 2023.

Wright had her fingers crossed no further material would come down onto her now shuttered property.

Her elderly neighbour, Dennis Raines, 95, was also back on the coast after a stint in Auckland with family, and will weather the storm at a house in Te Puru.

Forecaster MetService was warning people in the Coromandel to expect “300 to 400 mm of rain about the ranges, and 150 to 250 mm elsewhere”, and rain with an intensity of 10 to 15 mm/h and 25 to 45 mm/h about the Coromandel ranges on Monday afternoon and evening.

Kaumatua of Mercury Bay iwi Ngāti Hei, Joe Davis said that members knew what to do in the case of inclement weather.

”Everyone is battening down the hatches... People are certainly well-prepared, and the emergency services are all ready.”

Ngāti Hei had hosted a public meeting for locals and whānau on Saturday about what to expect and where to go for help.

“The meeting actually broke early ... because people were aware [of what to do].”

Davis said that recent roading woes had meant people were perhaps more inclined to stay put and weather the storm if they were able to.

“With the roads the way they are – it is what it is. It’s just part of living up here,” he said.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Ngāti Hei kaumatua Joe Davis said people along in his iwi’s rohe were well-prepared and well-practised for storms.

The commodore of the stricken Mercury Bay Boating Club, Jonathan Kline, said on Sunday morning that preparations were well underway for the approaching cyclone.

Loose material, like timber sidings and roofing iron that had been removed when the club was relocated, had been "secured with ratchet straps", Kline said.

Containers used during the operation to the move the building had also been chained together, he said.

Now 28m away from the shore, the club's premises wouldn't bear the brunt of the storm as it had done during cyclone Hale, but Kline said Monday morning's 1am high tide would prove the true test of the beachfront's integrity.

With the beachfront now entirely exposed and the temporary revetments in front of the club removed, the coast along Buffalo Beach features on a list of at risk sites in the district, according to the Thames Coromandel District Council.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Loose material from Mercury Bay Boating Club’s relocation had been tied down in the preparation for the impending cyclone, commodore Jonathan Kline said.

Manager of the Colville general store Emily Macleod said that there was a line at the tills of her shop on Sunday morning and that she expected more customers to show up than on a typical weekend morning.

Not yet aware of any locals making the call to evacuate, she did relay that the local volunteer fire brigade had established a sand bag filling point.

Official evacuation centres will open in the district at 4pm on Sunday, said Thames-Coromandel District Council, and are available at the following locations: Coromandel Town – Coromandel Hall, Whitianaga – Whitianga Hall, Tairua – Tairua Country Club (Golf Club), Whangamatā – Whangamatā Hall, Thames – Thames Civic Centre, Te Puru – Te Puru Hall.