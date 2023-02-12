NZDF, extra ambulance staff brought to Coromandel for Cyclone Gabrielle as mayor urges 'take this one seriously'

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins advised people to be prepared for Cyclone Gabrielle, during a visit to the Auckland Transport Operations Centre on Sunday.

“On a similar level to Bola” is how Thames-Coromandel District Council’s mayor describes the weather salvo set to hit his district over the next 48 hours.

Len Salt is imploring those in the region to “take this one seriously” in the face of warnings of torrential rain and winds of up to 118kmh.

An existing state of emergency was extended ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle, which is set to arrive early Sunday evening, and Thames-Coromandel District Council has asked those in the most at-risk areas to self evacuate before the worst of it is felt.

And the civil defence controller says conditions will soon move from “very uncomfortable” to “quite severe”.

“We have done huge amounts of preparation for this,” Mayor Len Salt said.

Salt said that 25 defence force personnel had been brought in to assist with evacuations and clearance efforts, should they take place.

Water rescue craft have been sourced, community groups’ facilities brought on board as potential evacuation centres and emergency services will be fully staffed over the coming few days, Salt said.

Mark Taylor/Stuff “Take this one seriously,” urges Thames Coromandel District Mayor Len Salt.

Hato Hone St John said it had bolstered staffing numbers, Wellington Free Ambulance sent “specialist rescue-trained paramedics in 4WD vehicles” to Whitianga, and volunteer first responders and local health providers were ready to help.

Mayor Salt urged residents to adopt a “cautious approach” to the cyclone.

With the region’s soils only just drying out after “five weeks” of rain, roadways atop land liable to slip could yet be at further risk, Salt said.

Thames-Coromandel civil defence controller Garry Towler said the “cavalry” is arriving in the district Sunday evening – some from as far as Christchurch.

“Now the centres are up and running we will have staff on hand during the night to triage any major issues with a view that tomorrow we will have in our full response operation ... there will possibly be 150 odd people in the emergency operation centres and on the ground.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Asked about the severity of the storm, Thames-Coromandel Civil Defence controller Garry Towler said “if we’re going to ten, this is ten” (file photo).

Towler said the cyclone will “intensify” overnight on Sunday and described Monday’s conditions as “very uncomfortable” and Tuesday’s as “quite severe”.

When asked how he would describe the severity of the weather event, Towler said: “If we’re going to ten, this is ten”.

“Some people will relate to Cyclone Bola, I think we need to run some parallel to that”.

It's likely to unfold differently on the two coasts. The west coast north of Thames would be likely to experience “land instability” including the slippage of houses. Towler said the effect of the “fifth major weather event” in the district this year would impact the eastern seaboard with storm surges, coastal inundation and flooding alongside potential slips.

Thames-Coromandel civil defence are “strongly urging” those at risk to self-evacuate – “people in areas that have been flooded previously, or who live close to beaches or rivers, especially along the eastern seaboard”.

Those living on hillsides are also urged to check for cracks and, if they are new or growing, plan to get out.

Two types of evacuation centre will be run, the council says. Civil defence centres in larger areas are open from 4pm Sunday. In areas with a smaller population, community evacuation centres will be open for those who cannot evacuate to family or friends.

State Highway 25A between Kopu and Hikuai is still rendered closed by mammoth 110m slip brought on by sodden earth in the wake of January’s Cyclone Hale.

Road closures over the coming days are anticipated, Salt said, but for the time being all other routes around the district remain open.

Certain areas will be more liable to the cyclone’s effects, the council says, including “wave overtopping” for some properties at Cooks Beach and Buffalo Beach, coastal inundation in Otama, Brophy’s Beach and Flaxmill Bay/Front Beach and Whangamatā, and flooding in parts of Tairua and Pāuanui.

Schools the length of the peninsula are closing – with many shut for Monday and some on Tuesday also.

Mercury Bay Area School will be closed on both days as will Whenuakite School. Elsewhere, Whangamatā Area School has closed as a “last resort” said principal Alistair Luke, citing the danger of travelling in cyclonic conditions in the coming days. Hikuai School will close on Monday and assess the viability of reopening on Tuesday, Te Rerenga School and Coromandel Area School meanwhile will shut on Monday and likely Tuesday also.