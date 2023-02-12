In Photos: Cyclone Gabrielle brings strong winds, heavy rain to Aotearoa

Strong winds, heavy rain and storm surges are being felt as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.
Red heavy rain warnings have been issued across the upper North Island, with even worse weather expected to hit the country on Monday.
Are you affected by Cyclone Gabrielle? Send your pictures and stories to newstips@stuff.co.nz
Roads have been closed, while multiple flights were cancelled amid the severe weather warnings.
READ MORE:
* Cyclone Gabrielle to hit Northland, bad weather already at Cape Reinga
* Cyclone Gabrielle: What is a category 3 tropical cyclone?
* Pacific braces for the arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle
* Cyclone Gabrielle could hammer Coromandel with up to 300mm of rain in 24 hours
Here is a look at some of the latest photos and video capturing the destruction caused by the stormy weather.
STUFF
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins advised people to be prepared for Cyclone Gabrielle, during a visit to the Auckland Transport Operations Centre on Sunday.
RICKY WILSON/STUFF
Aucklanders prepare for Cyclone Gabrielle by collecting sandbags.
Are you affected by Cyclone Gabrielle? Send your pictures and stories to newstips@stuff.co.nz