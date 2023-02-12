In pictures: Cyclone Gabrielle brings strong winds, heavy rain to Aotearoa

19:47, Feb 12 2023
JAMES HALPIN / STUFF
So many people sought out sandbags at stations across the city that supplies were depleted.

Strong winds, heavy rain and storm surges are being felt as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

Red heavy rain warnings have been issued across the upper North Island, with even worse weather expected to hit the country on Monday.

Are you affected by Cyclone Gabrielle? Send your pictures and stories to newstips@stuff.co.nz

Roads have been closed, while multiple flights were cancelled amid the severe weather warnings.

Here is a look at some of the latest photos and video capturing the destruction caused by the stormy weather.

Auckland Harbour Bridge was closed due to high winds.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
NZDF personnel helping clear rubbish in preparation for Cyclone Gabrielle.
Supplied
NZDF personnel were in Auckland on Sunday afternoon, in preparation for Cyclone Gabrielle's arrival.
Supplied
Murrays Bay wharf facing high seas in Auckland.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
A tree fell into a house in Birkenhead, Auckland, on Sunday.
Stuff
Thomas Brackley took this photo of the storm building over PÄpÄmoa beach on Sunday afternoon.
Thomas Brackley/Supplied
Aucklanders filling sandbags at Westgate as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.
RICKY WILSON/STUFF
Sandbags ready at a Queen Street business in Auckland.
Supplied
A large crowd gathers for sand bags in St Heliers, Auckland.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
In Whangārei, businesses are taking the warnings seriously. Nook Cafe on Rathbone St closed early and put sandbags in place.
Denise Piper/Stuff
Chris Hipkins at Auckland Transport’s Operation Centre.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Lanes closed on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. The bridge had fully closed by Sunday afternoon.
Glenn McConnell/Stuff
Chris Hipkins in Auckland supporting authorities on Sunday.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
STUFF
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins advised people to be prepared for Cyclone Gabrielle, during a visit to the Auckland Transport Operations Centre on Sunday.
RICKY WILSON/STUFF
Aucklanders prepare for Cyclone Gabrielle by collecting sandbags.

