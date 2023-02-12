In pictures: Cyclone Gabrielle brings strong winds, heavy rain to Aotearoa

So many people sought out sandbags at stations across the city that supplies were depleted.

Strong winds, heavy rain and storm surges are being felt as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

Red heavy rain warnings have been issued across the upper North Island, with even worse weather expected to hit the country on Monday.

Are you affected by Cyclone Gabrielle? Send your pictures and stories to newstips@stuff.co.nz

Roads have been closed, while multiple flights were cancelled amid the severe weather warnings.

Here is a look at some of the latest photos and video capturing the destruction caused by the stormy weather.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Harbour Bridge was closed due to high winds.

Supplied NZDF personnel helping clear rubbish in preparation for Cyclone Gabrielle.

Supplied NZDF personnel were in Auckland on Sunday afternoon, in preparation for Cyclone Gabrielle's arrival.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Murrays Bay wharf facing high seas in Auckland.

Stuff A tree fell into a house in Birkenhead, Auckland, on Sunday.

Thomas Brackley/Supplied Thomas Brackley took this photo of the storm building over PÄpÄmoa beach on Sunday afternoon.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Aucklanders filling sandbags at Westgate as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

Supplied Sandbags ready at a Queen Street business in Auckland.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A large crowd gathers for sand bags in St Heliers, Auckland.

Denise Piper/Stuff In Whangārei, businesses are taking the warnings seriously. Nook Cafe on Rathbone St closed early and put sandbags in place.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Chris Hipkins at Auckland Transport’s Operation Centre.

Glenn McConnell/Stuff Lanes closed on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. The bridge had fully closed by Sunday afternoon.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Chris Hipkins in Auckland supporting authorities on Sunday.

STUFF Prime Minister Chris Hipkins advised people to be prepared for Cyclone Gabrielle, during a visit to the Auckland Transport Operations Centre on Sunday.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Aucklanders prepare for Cyclone Gabrielle by collecting sandbags.

