In pictures: Cyclone Gabrielle creates big swells and brings plenty of rain to Aotearoa

Monique Edwards heard a loud crack before a massive gum tree fell on her Kerikeri home, smashing through the lounge ceiling. The tree was brought down as Cyclone Gabrielle approached on Sunday afternoon.

Northland retailers are shutting up shop, flights in and out of Auckland are cancelled and ferry sailings are being cancelled as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

Around the country on Monday, roads are closing, power outages being reported, and civil defence centres being set up, with those in the most vulnerable parts of certain districts being urged to evacuate.

Are you affected by Cyclone Gabrielle? Send your pictures and stories to newstips@stuff.co.nz

MetService has issued weather warnings for the entire North Island and upper South Island, and about 150 defence force personnel and various vehicles are ready to respond in the Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Bay of Plenty areas.

Officials are assessing every four hours whether a national state of emergency is needed, emergency defence minister Kieran McAnulty said on Monday morning.

Five local states of emergency had been declared by midday Monday, in Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Tairāwhiti and Ōpōtiki.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle to hit Northland, bad weather already at Cape Reinga

* Cyclone Gabrielle: What is a category 3 tropical cyclone?

* Pacific braces for the arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle

* Cyclone Gabrielle could hammer Coromandel with up to 300mm of rain in 24 hours



Here is a look at some of the latest photos and video capturing the destruction caused by the stormy weather.

Monday

Northland

Top Energy/Supplied Crews clear fallen trees from the road in Purerua, Northland.

WHANGAREI DISTRICT COUNCIL/Supplied The Town Basin in Whangārei where people have been advised to evacuate ahead of high tide.

Paul Miller Stuff reader Paul Miller sent this video of the cyclone damage on Monday morning at Paihia.

Monique Edwards/Supplied Monique Edwards' home was struck by a gumtree while Cyclone Gabrielle tore through Kerikeri.

Susan Edmunds/Stuff A road closure in Porowini Avenue, central Whangārei.

Emma Boom/Supplied Extensive flooding on Maungatapere roads in Northland.

KEITH PELLOW One Tree Point is hit with high winds and rough seas as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

Auckland

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Sandbagging in Arkles Bay, north Auckland, during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Rain and low cloud form over hills in rural Auckland, Helensville.

David White/Stuff British tourists Patricia Linley, left, and Sue Butler, cousins from Yorkshire, are on a 93-day cruise around the world abord the Arcadia and arrived in time for NZ’s summer from hell.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Mangere relief centre in Auckland is ready to look after people affected by the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Surfers head into the water at Takapuna Beach while waiting for the full force of Cyclone Gabrielle to hit.

New Zealand Defence Force Army personnel from 16 Field Regiment unload supplies at the Central Distribution Centre in Auckland alongside volunteers from the Auckland City Council as part of Op Awhina.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Auckland Harbour appears calm while rain pours over the city.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff High tide approaches in Orewa, north of Auckland.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Sandbags piled up at Mission Bay.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Many schools closed in the face of weather warnings, but Auckland Grammar School students braved the weather on Monday.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff A paddler braves the storm on in Auckland on Monday.

Coromandel

Christel Yardley/Stuff Rob Wynn lives on his boat and came into the Whangamatā marina for shelter.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The one-lane bridge into Tairua, on the Coromandel’s eastern seabord, was barely above water early on Monday afternoon.

Grant Jonas/SUPPLIED Grant Jonas, the owner of Whitianga Beach Motels and Cabins, shared a photo of his back yard with the river behind his back fence still rising.

Supplied A drive through surface flooding in Matarangi, Coromandel, on Monday shows the effects of the approaching Cyclone Gabrielle.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Holiday hotspot Whangamatā on Monday morning as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Pictured from left are Tamara Echaee, Peter Kid, Des Harrison, Stephen Richards and Kelvin Paulson enjoying a morning coffee in Whangamatā as the storm rages around them.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Woodstock sunk in the Whangamatā Harbour overnight.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Civil Defence is setting up at Whangamatā Memorial Hall for extra support.

Christel Yardley/Waikato Times A mangled marque hit by Cyclone Gabrielle sits in Whangamatā.

Tairāwhiti Gisborne and East Cape

Brennan Thomas/Stuff A boy faces into the wind at Makorori Point near Gisborne.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Wigan Bridge near Tolaga Bay about to be submerged on Monday ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Over a matter of hours, rivers around Tolaga Bay rose by several metres on Monday.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Road warnings in Gisborne as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on the area.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Hikuwai River near Tolaga Bay. A state of emergency has been declared for the area.

Taranaki

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Taranaki Maunga on Monday, as Cyclone Gabrielle swept down the nation.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff A surfer enjoys the swell at Fitzroy beach in Taranaki.

Wellington

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Rain is heading for Wellington as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches, covering the North Island with weather warnings.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Wellington’s weather with the storm causing havoc in the North Island.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Officials say the need for a national state of emergency is being assessed while five regions have sounded the alarm over Cyclone Gabrielle.

Sunday

Matthew Davison/Supplied Monster waves at Hahei Beach, Coromandel, on Sunday afternoon.

Adrian Dick/Supplied Massive waves at the Takapuna-Milford Walkway in Auckland on Sunday.

Halie Macale/Supplied Waves crash onto shore in Whitianga on Sunday.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Harbour Bridge closed due to high winds.

Supplied NZDF personnel clear rubbish in preparation for Cyclone Gabrielle.

Supplied NZDF in Auckland on Sunday, getting ready for the cyclone.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff High seas Murrays Bay wharf in Auckland.

Stuff A tree fell into a house in Birkenhead, Auckland, on Sunday.

Thomas Brackley/Supplied Thomas Brackley took this photo of the storm building over Papamoa beach on Sunday afternoon.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Aucklanders fill sandbags at Westgate as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

Supplied Sandbags ready at a Queen Street business in Auckland.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A large crowd gathers for sandbags in St Heliers, Auckland.

Denise Piper/Stuff In Whangārei, businesses are taking the warnings seriously. Nook Cafe on Rathbone St closed early and put sandbags in place.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Chris Hipkins at Auckland Transport’s Operation Centre.

Glenn McConnell/Stuff Lanes closed on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. The bridge had fully closed by Sunday afternoon.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Chris Hipkins in Auckland supporting authorities on Sunday.

Are you affected by Cyclone Gabrielle? Send your pictures and stories to newstips@stuff.co.nz