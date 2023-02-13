In pictures: Cyclone Gabrielle sparks flooding, broken trees, storm surges

Monique Edwards heard a loud crack before a massive gum tree fell on her Kerikeri home, smashing through the lounge ceiling. The tree was brought down as Cyclone Gabrielle approached on Sunday afternoon.

Shops are closing early, hundreds of flights are grounded while Cook Strait ferry crossings are cancelled as Cyclone Gabrielle moves down the country.

Emergency officials are warning some of the worst weather is yet to come as the cyclone tracks southeast on Monday night. Civil defence centres have been set up, with those in flood-prone and vulnerable areas being urged to evacuate.

MetService has issued weather warnings for the entire North Island and upper South Island, and about 150 defence force personnel and various vehicles are ready to respond.

Multiple districts are in local states of emergency: Northland, Auckland, Thames-Coromandel, Hauraki, Ōpōtiki, Whakatāne, Tairāwhiti, and Waikato District.

Here is a look at some of the latest photos and video capturing the destruction caused by the stormy weather.

Monday

Northland

Top Energy/Supplied Crews clear fallen trees from the road in Purerua, Northland.

WHANGAREI DISTRICT COUNCIL/Supplied The Town Basin in Whangārei where people have been advised to evacuate ahead of high tide.

Paul Miller Stuff reader Paul Miller sent this video of the cyclone damage on Monday morning at Paihia.

Monique Edwards/Supplied Monique Edwards' home was struck by a gumtree while Cyclone Gabrielle tore through Kerikeri.

Emma Boom/Supplied Extensive flooding on Maungatapere roads in Northland.

KEITH PELLOW One Tree Point is hit with high winds and rough seas as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

Auckland

David White/Stuff A tree has came on a car on the corner of Wright and McKenzie Rds in Waiau Pa.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Sandbagging in Arkles Bay, north Auckland, during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Rain and low cloud form over hills in rural Auckland, Helensville.

David White/Stuff British tourists Patricia Linley, left, and Sue Butler, cousins from Yorkshire, are on a 93-day cruise around the world aboard the Arcadia and arrived in time for NZ’s summer from hell.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Mangere relief centre in Auckland is ready to look after people affected by the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

LUKE HASLER/Supplied Surfers at Mairangi Bay, North Shore, as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

New Zealand Defence Force Army personnel from 16 Field Regiment unload supplies at the Central Distribution Centre in Auckland alongside volunteers from the Auckland City Council as part of Op Awhina.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Auckland Harbour appears calm while rain pours over the city.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff High tide approaches in Orewa, north of Auckland.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Sandbags piled up at Mission Bay.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Many schools closed in the face of weather warnings, but Auckland Grammar School students braved the weather on Monday.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff A paddler goes out on the water in Auckland on Monday despite warnings of dangerous conditions.

Coromandel

Christel Yardley/Stuff Residents of Brophy's Beach and Buffalo Beach in Whitianga were preparing for the next high tide on Monday afternoon, many using sandbags for protection.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Rob Wynn lives on his boat and came into the Whangamatā marina for shelter.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The one-lane bridge into Tairua, on the Coromandel’s eastern seabord, was barely above water early on Monday afternoon.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Makeshift sandbag barriers were being set up by residents of Brophy's Beach and Buffalo Beach in Whitianga before the evening high tide.

Grant Jonas/SUPPLIED Grant Jonas, the owner of Whitianga Beach Motels and Cabins, shared a photo of his back yard with the river behind his back fence still rising.

Supplied A drive through surface flooding in Matarangi, Coromandel, on Monday shows the effects of the approaching Cyclone Gabrielle.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Holiday hotspot Whangamatā on Monday morning as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Pictured from left are Tamara Echaee, Peter Kid, Des Harrison, Stephen Richards and Kelvin Paulson enjoying a morning coffee in Whangamatā as the storm rages around them.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Woodstock sunk in the Whangamatā Harbour overnight.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Civil Defence is setting up at Whangamatā Memorial Hall for extra support.

Christel Yardley/Waikato Times A mangled marque hit by Cyclone Gabrielle sits in Whangamatā.

Tairāwhiti Gisborne and East Cape

SUPPLIED The Hikuwai River at Mangatuna Bridge, near Tolaga Bay at 7am on Monday, and again at about 7pm.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Kids struggle with the wind in Tairāwhiti.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Cyclone Gabrielle soaks Tairāwhiti.

Gisborne District Council/Supplied The Hikuwai River breaching SH35.

Gisborne District Council/Supplied The Hikuwai River has breached SH35.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff A boy faces into the wind at Makorori Point near Gisborne.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Wigan Bridge near Tolaga Bay about to be submerged on Monday ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Over a matter of hours, rivers around Tolaga Bay rose by several metres on Monday.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Road warnings in Gisborne as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on the area.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Hikuwai River near Tolaga Bay. A state of emergency has been declared for the area.

Taranaki

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Taranaki Maunga on Monday, as Cyclone Gabrielle swept down the nation.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff A surfer enjoys the swell at Fitzroy beach in Taranaki.

Wellington

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Rain is heading for Wellington as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches, covering the North Island with weather warnings.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Wellington’s weather with the storm causing havoc in the North Island.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Officials say the need for a national state of emergency is being assessed while five regions have sounded the alarm over Cyclone Gabrielle.

Sunday

Matthew Davison/Supplied Monster waves at Hahei Beach, Coromandel, on Sunday afternoon.

Adrian Dick/Supplied Massive waves at the Takapuna-Milford Walkway in Auckland on Sunday.

Halie Macale/Supplied Waves crash onto shore in Whitianga on Sunday.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Harbour Bridge closed due to high winds.

Supplied NZDF personnel clear rubbish in preparation for Cyclone Gabrielle.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff High seas Murrays Bay wharf in Auckland.

Stuff A tree fell into a house in Birkenhead, Auckland, on Sunday.

Thomas Brackley/Supplied Thomas Brackley took this photo of the storm building over Papamoa beach on Sunday afternoon.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Aucklanders fill sandbags at Westgate as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

Supplied Sandbags ready at a Queen Street business in Auckland.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A large crowd gathers for sandbags in St Heliers, Auckland.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Chris Hipkins at Auckland Transport’s Operation Centre.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Chris Hipkins in Auckland supporting authorities on Sunday.

