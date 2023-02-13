In pictures: Cyclone Gabrielle sparks flooding, broken trees, storm surges

Shops are closing early, hundreds of flights are grounded while Cook Strait ferry crossings are cancelled as
Cyclone Gabrielle moves down the country.
Emergency officials are warning some of the worst weather is yet to come as the cyclone tracks southeast on Monday night. Civil defence centres have been set up, with those in flood-prone and vulnerable areas being urged to evacuate.
Are you affected by Cyclone Gabrielle? Send your pictures and stories to newstips@stuff.co.nz
MetService has issued weather warnings for the entire North Island and upper South Island, and about 150 defence force personnel and various vehicles are ready to respond.
Multiple districts are in
local states of emergency: Northland, Auckland, Thames-Coromandel, Hauraki, Ōpōtiki, Whakatāne, Tairāwhiti, and Waikato District.
Here is a look at some of the latest photos and video capturing the destruction caused by the stormy weather.
Monday
Northland Top Energy/Supplied
Crews clear fallen trees from the road in Purerua, Northland.
WHANGAREI DISTRICT COUNCIL/Supplied
The Town Basin in Whangārei where people have been advised to evacuate ahead of high tide.
Paul Miller
Stuff reader Paul Miller sent this video of the cyclone damage on Monday morning at Paihia.
Monique Edwards/Supplied
Monique Edwards' home was struck by a gumtree while Cyclone Gabrielle tore through Kerikeri.
Emma Boom/Supplied
Extensive flooding on Maungatapere roads in Northland.
KEITH PELLOW
One Tree Point is hit with high winds and rough seas as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.
Auckland David White/Stuff
A tree has came on a car on the corner of Wright and McKenzie Rds in Waiau Pa.
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
Sandbagging in Arkles Bay, north Auckland, during Cyclone Gabrielle.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Rain and low cloud form over hills in rural Auckland, Helensville.
David White/Stuff
British tourists Patricia Linley, left, and Sue Butler, cousins from Yorkshire, are on a 93-day cruise around the world aboard the Arcadia and arrived in time for NZ’s summer from hell.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Mangere relief centre in Auckland is ready to look after people affected by the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.
LUKE HASLER/Supplied
Surfers at Mairangi Bay, North Shore, as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.
New Zealand Defence Force
Army personnel from 16 Field Regiment unload supplies at the Central Distribution Centre in Auckland alongside volunteers from the Auckland City Council as part of Op Awhina.
ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff
Auckland Harbour appears calm while rain pours over the city.
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
High tide approaches in Orewa, north of Auckland.
ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff
Sandbags piled up at Mission Bay.
Chris Skelton/Stuff
Many schools closed in the face of weather warnings, but Auckland Grammar School students braved the weather on Monday.
ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff
A paddler goes out on the water in Auckland on Monday despite warnings of dangerous conditions.
Coromandel Christel Yardley/Stuff
Residents of Brophy's Beach and Buffalo Beach in Whitianga were preparing for the next high tide on Monday afternoon, many using sandbags for protection.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Rob Wynn lives on his boat and came into the Whangamatā marina for shelter.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
The one-lane bridge into Tairua, on the Coromandel’s eastern seabord, was barely above water early on Monday afternoon.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Makeshift sandbag barriers were being set up by residents of Brophy's Beach and Buffalo Beach in Whitianga before the evening high tide.
Grant Jonas/SUPPLIED
Grant Jonas, the owner of Whitianga Beach Motels and Cabins, shared a photo of his back yard with the river behind his back fence still rising.
Supplied
A drive through surface flooding in Matarangi, Coromandel, on Monday shows the effects of the approaching Cyclone Gabrielle.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Holiday hotspot Whangamatā on Monday morning as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.
CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff
Pictured from left are Tamara Echaee, Peter Kid, Des Harrison, Stephen Richards and Kelvin Paulson enjoying a morning coffee in Whangamatā as the storm rages around them.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
The Woodstock sunk in the Whangamatā Harbour overnight.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Civil Defence is setting up at Whangamatā Memorial Hall for extra support.
Christel Yardley/Waikato Times
A mangled marque hit by Cyclone Gabrielle sits in Whangamatā.
Tairāwhiti Gisborne and East Cape SUPPLIED
The Hikuwai River at Mangatuna Bridge, near Tolaga Bay at 7am on Monday, and again at about 7pm.
Brennan Thomas/Stuff
Kids struggle with the wind in Tairāwhiti.
Brennan Thomas/Stuff
Cyclone Gabrielle soaks Tairāwhiti.
Gisborne District Council/Supplied
The Hikuwai River breaching SH35.
Gisborne District Council/Supplied
The Hikuwai River has breached SH35.
Brennan Thomas/Stuff
A boy faces into the wind at Makorori Point near Gisborne.
Marty Sharpe/Stuff
Wigan Bridge near Tolaga Bay about to be submerged on Monday ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle.
Marty Sharpe/Stuff
Over a matter of hours, rivers around Tolaga Bay rose by several metres on Monday.
Brennan Thomas/Stuff
Road warnings in Gisborne as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on the area.
Marty Sharpe/Stuff
Hikuwai River near Tolaga Bay. A state of emergency has been declared for the area.
Taranaki Vanessa Laurie/Stuff
Taranaki Maunga on Monday, as Cyclone Gabrielle swept down the nation.
Vanessa Laurie/Stuff
A surfer enjoys the swell at Fitzroy beach in Taranaki.
Wellington Bruce Mackay/Stuff
Rain is heading for Wellington as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches, covering the North Island with weather warnings.
Bruce Mackay/Stuff
Wellington’s weather with the storm causing havoc in the North Island.
ROB KITCHIN/STUFF
Officials say the need for a national state of emergency is being assessed while five regions have sounded the alarm over Cyclone Gabrielle.
Sunday Matthew Davison/Supplied
Monster waves at Hahei Beach, Coromandel, on Sunday afternoon.
Adrian Dick/Supplied
Massive waves at the Takapuna-Milford Walkway in Auckland on Sunday.
Halie Macale/Supplied
Waves crash onto shore in Whitianga on Sunday.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Auckland Harbour Bridge closed due to high winds.
Supplied
NZDF personnel clear rubbish in preparation for Cyclone Gabrielle.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
High seas Murrays Bay wharf in Auckland.
Stuff
A tree fell into a house in Birkenhead, Auckland, on Sunday.
Thomas Brackley/Supplied
Thomas Brackley took this photo of the storm building over Papamoa beach on Sunday afternoon.
RICKY WILSON/STUFF
Aucklanders fill sandbags at Westgate as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.
Supplied
Sandbags ready at a Queen Street business in Auckland.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
A large crowd gathers for sandbags in St Heliers, Auckland.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Chris Hipkins at Auckland Transport’s Operation Centre.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Chris Hipkins in Auckland supporting authorities on Sunday.
