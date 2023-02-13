Schools closed across North Island as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down

A number of schools across the North Island have closed as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

Chief executive and secretary for education Iona Holsted said on Sunday that following a meeting with Auckland principals on the “updated impact and severity of Cyclone Gabrielle in Auckland, the Secretary for Education provided written support to school boards, kura and early learning centres to close if they considered it was not safe for on-site teaching and learning”.

“The Ministry will keep monitoring the latest information and will respond accordingly as the situation develops,” Holsted said.

Leanne Otene, the president of the New Zealand Principals’ Federation and the principal of Manaia View School in Whangārei, said it’d been a really rough 24 hours in Northland.

Otene said principals across Tai Tokerau had made the right call to close and knew their communities better than anyone.

The decision to close was made purely on the basis of health and safety, Otene said.

Auckland Primary Principal’ Association president and Newmarket Primary School principal Wendy Koefed​ said after a meeting on Sunday with principals there was a “pretty unanimous” decision to close.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A number of schools across the North Island have closed due to Cyclone Gabrielle. (File photo)

Some schools would reassess later on Monday, but safety was the priority and if clean up was needed then schools would close on Tuesday as well, Koefed said.

“The worst is to come and having children at school could create difficulties in getting them home later today,” he said.

“Having tomorrow gives us time to breathe and we will just listen to Auckland Emergency Management.”

Here is a list of schools that are closed across the North Island. Stuff will keep updating this list throughout the day.

Northland

Renew School Whangārei

Whangārei Girls’ and Boys’ High School

Pompallier Catholic College

Kamo High School

Tikipunga High School

Bream Bay College

Ruakaka Primary School

One Tree Point Primary School

Waipu Primary

Manaia View School

Auckland

Avondale College - Closed Monday / Tuesday

Blockhouse Bay Intermediate - Closed Monday/Tuesday

Botany Downs High School – Closed Monday

Browns Bay Primary – Closed Monday

Bruce McClaren Intermediate School - Closed Monday

Forrest Hill Primary – Closed Monday

Freyberg Community School - Closed Monday / Tuesday

Glanmorgan Primary School – Closed Monday / Tuesday

Glenbrae Primary School – Closed Monday / Tuesday

Glen Eden Intermediate School - Closed Monday / Tuesday

Glendene School – Closed Monday / Tuesday

Green Bay High School - Closed Monday / Tuesday

Henderson North School - Closed Monday / Tuesday

Henderson High School - Closed Monday

Henderson Primary - Closed Monday / Tuesday

Hobsonville Point Secondary School - Closed Monday

Kelston Boys High School - Closed Monday/ Tuesday

Kelston Intermediate - Closed Monday / Tuesday

Kelston Girls College - Closed Monday / Tuesday, online learning Wednesday

Kia Aroha College – Closed Monday / Tuesday

Kowhai Intermediate - Closed Monday

Laingholm Primary School - Closed Monday

Maungawhau School – Closed Monday / Tuesday

Marist College - Closed Monday

Massey University - Closed Monday

Matipo Primary School - Closed Monday

Middle School West Auckland - Closed Monday

Mount Roskill Grammar - Closed Monday / Tuesday

Newmarket Primary - Closed Monday / Tuesday

Northcross Intermediate – Closed Monday / Tuesday

Peninsula Primary School - Closed Monday

Pukekohe High School – Closed Monday / Tuesday

Ramarama School – Closed Monday / Tuesday

Rangitoto College – Closed Monday

Red Beach School - Closed Monday / Tuesday

Remuera Intermediate – Closed Monday / Tuesday

Rodney College – Closed Monday

Royal Oak Intermediate School – Closed Monday

Rutherford College - Closed Monday

St. Mary's College - Closed Monday

St. Peters College - Closed Monday / Tuesday

Sunnyvale School - Closed Monday

Swanson School - Closed Monday / Tuesday

Takapuna Normal Intermediate – Closed Monday / Tuesday

Te Atatū Intermediate - Closed Monday

Titirangi Primary School - Closed Monday

Tirimoana Primary School – Closed Monday

Waitakere College - Closed Monday / Tuesday

Western Heights School - Closed Monday

Westlake Boys’ High School – Closed Monday

Westlake Girls’ High School - Closed Monday / Tuesday

Woodlands Park School - Closed Monday

Coromandel

Whenuakite School – Closed Monday/Tuesday

Mercury Bay Area School

Whangamatā Area School

Gisborne

Awapuni School – Gisborne – Closed Monday

Cobham School – Closed Monday

Elgin School – Closed Monday

Gisborne Central School – Closed Monday

Gisborne Girls’ High School – Closed Monday

Gisborne Boys’ High School – Closed Monday

Gisborne Intermediate – Closed Monday

Hatea A Rangi – Closed Monday

Ilminster Intermediate – Closed Monday

Kaiti School – Closed Monday

Lytton High School – Closed Monday

Makauri School – Closed Monday

Mangapapa School – Closed Monday

Manutuke School – Closed Monday

Matawai School – Closed Monday

Te Kura O Te Muriwai – Closed Monday

Ormond School – Closed Monday

Waikato

Tokora North School – Closed Monday

Hawke’s Bay