Schools closed across North Island as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down
A number of schools across the North Island have closed as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.
Chief executive and secretary for education Iona Holsted said on Sunday that following a meeting with Auckland principals on the “updated impact and severity of Cyclone Gabrielle in Auckland, the Secretary for Education provided written support to school boards, kura and early learning centres to close if they considered it was not safe for on-site teaching and learning”.
“The Ministry will keep monitoring the latest information and will respond accordingly as the situation develops,” Holsted said.
Leanne Otene, the president of the New Zealand Principals’ Federation and the principal of Manaia View School in Whangārei, said it’d been a really rough 24 hours in Northland.
Otene said principals across Tai Tokerau had made the right call to close and knew their communities better than anyone.
The decision to close was made purely on the basis of health and safety, Otene said.
Auckland Primary Principal’ Association president and Newmarket Primary School principal Wendy Koefed said after a meeting on Sunday with principals there was a “pretty unanimous” decision to close.
Some schools would reassess later on Monday, but safety was the priority and if clean up was needed then schools would close on Tuesday as well, Koefed said.
“The worst is to come and having children at school could create difficulties in getting them home later today,” he said.
“Having tomorrow gives us time to breathe and we will just listen to Auckland Emergency Management.”
Here is a list of schools that are closed across the North Island. Stuff will keep updating this list throughout the day.
Northland
- Renew School Whangārei
- Whangārei Girls’ and Boys’ High School
- Pompallier Catholic College
- Kamo High School
- Tikipunga High School
- Bream Bay College
- Ruakaka Primary School
- One Tree Point Primary School
- Waipu Primary
- Manaia View School
Auckland
- Avondale College - Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Blockhouse Bay Intermediate - Closed Monday/Tuesday
- Botany Downs High School – Closed Monday
- Browns Bay Primary – Closed Monday
- Bruce McClaren Intermediate School - Closed Monday
- Forrest Hill Primary – Closed Monday
- Freyberg Community School - Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Glanmorgan Primary School – Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Glenbrae Primary School – Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Glen Eden Intermediate School - Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Glendene School – Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Green Bay High School - Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Henderson North School - Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Henderson High School - Closed Monday
- Henderson Primary - Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Hobsonville Point Secondary School - Closed Monday
- Kelston Boys High School - Closed Monday/ Tuesday
- Kelston Intermediate - Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Kelston Girls College - Closed Monday / Tuesday, online learning Wednesday
- Kia Aroha College – Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Kowhai Intermediate - Closed Monday
- Laingholm Primary School - Closed Monday
- Maungawhau School – Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Marist College - Closed Monday
- Massey University - Closed Monday
- Matipo Primary School - Closed Monday
- Middle School West Auckland - Closed Monday
- Mount Roskill Grammar - Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Newmarket Primary - Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Northcross Intermediate – Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Peninsula Primary School - Closed Monday
- Pukekohe High School – Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Ramarama School – Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Rangitoto College – Closed Monday
- Red Beach School - Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Remuera Intermediate – Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Rodney College – Closed Monday
- Royal Oak Intermediate School – Closed Monday
- Rutherford College - Closed Monday
- St. Mary's College - Closed Monday
- St. Peters College - Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Sunnyvale School - Closed Monday
- Swanson School - Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Takapuna Normal Intermediate – Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Te Atatū Intermediate - Closed Monday
- Titirangi Primary School - Closed Monday
- Tirimoana Primary School – Closed Monday
- Waitakere College - Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Western Heights School - Closed Monday
- Westlake Boys’ High School – Closed Monday
- Westlake Girls’ High School - Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Woodlands Park School - Closed Monday
Coromandel
- Whenuakite School – Closed Monday/Tuesday
- Mercury Bay Area School
- Whangamatā Area School
Gisborne
- Awapuni School – Gisborne – Closed Monday
- Cobham School – Closed Monday
- Elgin School – Closed Monday
- Gisborne Central School – Closed Monday
- Gisborne Girls’ High School – Closed Monday
- Gisborne Boys’ High School – Closed Monday
- Gisborne Intermediate – Closed Monday
- Hatea A Rangi – Closed Monday
- Ilminster Intermediate – Closed Monday
- Kaiti School – Closed Monday
- Lytton High School – Closed Monday
- Makauri School – Closed Monday
- Mangapapa School – Closed Monday
- Manutuke School – Closed Monday
- Matawai School – Closed Monday
- Te Kura O Te Muriwai – Closed Monday
- Ormond School – Closed Monday
Waikato
- Tokora North School – Closed Monday
Hawke’s Bay
- St John’s College Hastings – Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Napier Girls’ High School – Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Sacred Heart College –Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Taradale High School – Closed Monday / Tuesday
- Tamatea High School – Closed Monday / Tuesday
- William Colenso College – Closed Monday / Tuesday