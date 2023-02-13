Cyclone Gabrielle: 'Big bang' as gum tree crashes into Auckland home

There was a loud crash through the Silvers’ Birkenhead home.

A tall gum tree came crashing down into a Birkenhead villa as Cyclone Gabrielle neared Auckland.

David Silver and his wife were in their Tui Glen Rd villa when the tall gum tree out the front came down, crashing into their home and the carport, on Sunday afternoon.

Silver described it as a “big bang”, followed by another loud crash when the power lines went out.

Thankfully, no-one was injured.

READ MORE:

* Red weather warnings to 'blanket' most of the North Island over the coming days

* Fire and Emergency says it has enough staff to respond to Cyclone Gabrielle, amid claims of a crew shortage



He said the gum tree had been there for some time and estimated it to be about two storeys high.

Firefighters managed to cut the Silvers’ cars out of the carport.

The cars were damaged, but were able to be driven out of the carport, Silver said.

JAMES HALPIN / STUFF So many people sought out sandbags at stations across the city that supplies were depleted.

He and his wife stayed with family close by overnight and hoped insurance assessors would be at their home soon.

MetService has issued heavy wind and rain warnings for much of the North Island, with gusts forecasted to reach 120-130kph or possibly higher.

Aucklanders have been urged to stay home until Tuesday unless there is an “absolutely urgent need” to travel.

Residents are advised to tie down loose objects, make sure shed doors are secure, cut down any hanging branches, clear gutters, drains and drain outlets.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The tree came crashing down on Sunday.

Those in the areas of the country where the cyclone is expected to hit are advised to have a home emergency kit.

While food and water for three days are the bare essentials, experts recommend packing a grab bag with items to further help emergency preparedness, in case people need to evacuate.

Spare changes of dry clothes, snack food and hand sanitiser should all be included in a grab bag.

Wet weather clothing, such as raincoats and gumboots, are also must haves.

On top of that, cash, a portable phone charger, a first aid kit and copies of important documents are recommended.