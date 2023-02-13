Hunkering down on board - boaties tie up to wait out Gabrielle

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Rob Wynn lives on his boat and is braving Cyclone Gabrielle tied up in Whangamatā.

Cyclone Gabrielle hasn’t left boatie Rob Wynn high and dry – yet.

The Whangamatā-based outdoor instructor lives aboard his ten and a half metre long launch, Vandal. Having only owned the boat for six weeks, Wynn has had plenty of time to learn the ropes of living aboard a boat during a storm.

This will be his third stint of inclement weather on board this year, he says.

Launched in 1990, Vandal has also weathered a few storms in her day. Conceived as a marlin fishing launch, Wynn says the previous owner told him that the boat was also used “as part of a budgie smuggling operation.”

Wynn typically lives aboard his boat at one of the forty or so pole moorings in the Whangamatā harbour but, given the warnings of inclement weather, storm surges and swirling tides, he thought it best to seek safe harbour in a berth at the town’s marina.

“I was just watching Windy (a weather service) around last weekend’s game fishing competition... They called the last day of the game fishing competition off because they were forecasting 20-30 knots, it would have been a marginal call to send people out in that.

Christel Yardley/Stuff While he was expecting some “chop”, Rob Wynn said he had weathered a few storms in his time.

“Watching that, and then I’m a surfer too, I love these storms and having lived in Japan and Taiwan I’m used to them. Actually this is really mild. I’ve sat through a couple of super typhoons.”

Expecting a bit of “chop”, Wynn said he was planning on catching up on a few TV shows and doing some repairs around his boat as he waited for the weather to pass.

“A little bit of Netflix, a bit of work on the boat, and I’ve got a couple of leaks I’ve got to deal with every now and again. I like pumping it out proactively rather than my alarm system going off.”

Wynn, who arrived at the marina on Sunday night, said that he had heard the bilge alarms on other vessels sound overnight.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Woodstock, which was also moored at Whangamatā, was submerged beneath quickly rising tide.

In the harbour at a separate mooring, the fishing boat Woodstock had sunk. Having already gone under once before during bad weather in 2020, the boat’s port gunwales and canopy remained visible above a quickly rising tide.

Whanagamatā harbour master Chris Bredenbeck said they’d contacted the owner, who is overseas but contractors will likely attempt salvage the vessel once the weather passes on Wednesday.

“We are monitoring the vessel for any hydrocarbon spills. Given the energetic water it poses no significant risk at the moment.”

Wynn said he wasn’t too worried his boat would succumb to a similar fate.

“I’ve got five bilge pumps and have checked they’re all working and have got some extra ropes, and I’ve double-roped everything to make sure I don’t ding anyone else’s boat,” he chuckles.

Two of his friends, one of them Allen Watson, would remain on board their boats tied up at pole moorings as the cyclone moved overhead overnight.

“I delivered Alan a bottle of rum this morning,” Wynn said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Rob Wynn’s plans for the storm included some Netflix and work on his boat.

Watson said things on board his boat were “good as gold”.

“We’re just swinging around a bit. A few of us are out here, about two or three, actually. One of them dropped in for dinner last night.”

As for the bottle of rum, Watson demurred about his friend’s version of events.

“He stopped in and said ‘can I pinch a rum off you?’ Then he came back and dropped one off in return. He’s a good sort.”

