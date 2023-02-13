Aucklanders seen surfing as Cyclone Gabrielle descends on region

As Cyclone Gabrielle continues to barrel through Aotearoa, officials are telling people to stay out of the water – but some aren’t heeding the warning.

Aucklanders were seen kayaking off Kohimarama Beach and surfing at Takapuna on Monday morning.

Surf Life Saving northern region chief executive Matt Williams said people should stay away from the water.

Lifeguards were present at beaches in case, but flags were not out, he said.

“It's not safe for general swimming. We are aware that there are some people who have put some plans in place to make the most of these surf conditions,” he said.

“If you’re going to do it, make sure you have the skills to do it and that you have a safety plan in place because we don’t want to be tasking lifeguards unnecessarily.”

MetService said significant wave heights of up to eight metres were expected on Monday afternoon around Coromandel, Gisborne, Northland and Auckland.

Eleven-metre waves were recorded on Sunday in the Bay of Islands, according to Niwa.

METSERVICE Cyclone Gabrielle will continue to bring intense and damaging weather our way over the next 48 hours from Monday. Already winds have been recorded at over 150kph, and are showing no signs of slowing down.

The entire North Island and upper South Island are now under weather warnings as the weather event intensifies and nears land, with a state of emergency declared in Tairāwhiti on Monday morning.

Coastguard has also renewed warnings for people to stay off the water in cyclone-affected areas as dangerous sea conditions continued to pummel the northern coastline.

“All water users should stay off and away from the water – it’s now too late and too dangerous to check on moorings or venture out to assess storm damage,” Coastguard head of operations Rob McCaw said.

“Put your own safety first by staying on land until Cyclone Gabrielle has passed, even then be aware that storm surges and unpredictable seas will continue for some time even once Gabrielle has passed.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Woodstock sunk in the Whangamatā Harbour, Coromandel overnight.

Maritime New Zealand general manager Michael-Paul Abbott said the weather caused by Cyclone Gabrielle meant now was not the time “for thrill seeking”.

"Flooding can hide potential risks for water users such as debris or overwhelmed infrastructure such as culverts.

"There have been a number of significant incidents of people out on recreational craft in weather events such as what is forecast, and it is not worth the risk.”

According to SafeSwim, the majority of Tāmaki Makaurau’s beaches were too polluted with either faecal matter or debris to swim in as of Monday afternoon.