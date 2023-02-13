Evacuations after landslide crashes into coastal Coromandel Peninsula home

Fire and Emergency got a call about a large slip in Hahei on Monday afternoon (file photo).

People have been evacuated after a landslide crashed into a home in a coastal Coromandel Peninsula town.

Fire and Emergency we were alerted to the large slip in Hahei at 4.18pm on Monday – as Cyclone Gabrielle bore down on the area – and responded with three fire crews.

“From the information we can see, everyone is out of the house and a small number of people in the area are being evacuated,” a spokesperson said.

“That’s as much detail as we can provide.”

Thames-Coromandel is currently under a local state of emergency due to the approaching cyclone.

More to come.