Evacuations after landslide crashes into coastal Coromandel Peninsula home
People have been evacuated after a landslide crashed into a home in a coastal Coromandel Peninsula town.
Fire and Emergency we were alerted to the large slip in Hahei at 4.18pm on Monday – as Cyclone Gabrielle bore down on the area – and responded with three fire crews.
“From the information we can see, everyone is out of the house and a small number of people in the area are being evacuated,” a spokesperson said.
“That’s as much detail as we can provide.”
Thames-Coromandel is currently under a local state of emergency due to the approaching cyclone.
More to come.