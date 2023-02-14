In pictures: Cyclone Gabrielle cuts path of destruction

A national
state of emergency has been declared, impacting multiple areas of New Zealand.
There are reports of houses submerged and
residents trapped in Hawke's Bay, while a firefighter is missing in Muriwai after a landslide and Gisborne appears to have lost all forms of phone communication.
Are you affected by Cyclone Gabrielle? Send your pictures and stories to newstips@stuff.co.nz
Here is a look at some of the latest photos and video capturing the destruction.
READ MORE: * Cyclone Gabrielle to hit Northland, bad weather already at Cape Reinga * Cyclone Gabrielle: What is a category 3 tropical cyclone? * Pacific braces for the arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle * Cyclone Gabrielle could hammer Coromandel with up to 300mm of rain in 24 hours Tuesday
Auckland Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Muriwai devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle
Jenny Hill/Supplied
The Herald Island Wharf road has been devastated by the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.
Priscilla Allan/Supplied
A fried transformer in Kohimarama.
David White stuff.co.nz
Amber Rhodes and her family escaped from their home in Karekare, on Auckland's West Coast, seconds before floodwater from Cyclone Gabrielle washed the house onto the street.
Stephen Forbes/Stuff
Surface flooding and damage to prime horticultural land in Pukekohe as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle.
Supplied
Heavy flooding in Waimauku.
Supplied
A boat has broken its moorings at Little Shoal Bay on Auckland's North Shore.
David White/Stuff
A Venta road service vehicle was caught by a slip on Karekare Road.
Amberleigh Jack/Stuff
Footpath damage in Titirangi.
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
The bridge into Bethalls under threat from flooding.
David White/Stuff
Amber and Paul Rhodes embrace after running from their home, which got washed onto the road after last night's heavy rain in Karekare, west Auckland.
David White/Stuff
Around five houses slip down a hill near Karekare Beach due to slips during Cyclone Gabrielle.
David White/Stuff
Around five houses slip down a hill near Karekare Beach due to slips during Cyclone Gabrielle.
JASON DORDAY/STUFF
Flooding around the nor-west industrial centre in Kumeū, west Auckland.
Jason Dorday/Stuff
Flooding around the Nor-West industrial centre in Kumeū, west Auckland
Counties Energy/Supplied
Lighthouse Rd on the Awhitu Peninsula has been washed away.
Supplied
A slip blocks the on road to Claris and the airfield on Great Barrier Island.
Supplied
A slip blocks the on road to Claris and the airfield on Great Barrier Island.
Stuff
A tree came crashing down on the back deck of a unit on Lotus Lane in Mangere East, Auckland.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Lotus Lane in Mangere East, Auckland.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Muriwai, in West Auckland was pummelled by Cyclone Gabrielle on Monday night, causing slips and significant damage.
Eva Mueller/Supplied
Some houses have toppled over in Muriwai.
Ryan Anderson/Stuff
Multiple slips along West Coast Rd in West Auckland have blocked off access to several side streets.
David White/Stuff
A slip has brought down five homes on Karekare Rd in West Auckland.
Jason Dorday/Stuff
Floodwaters in Kumeu, Auckland.
Eva Mueller/Supplied
A damaged home in Muriwai.
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
Road damage at the access to Piha.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
A tree crashed down on a Papatoetoe house on Tuesday morning.
Jason Dorday/Stuff
Flooding in Kumeu, Auckland, on Tuesday
Ryan Anderson/Stuff
Mountain rd remained closed as multiple sections had power lines across the road.
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
Engineers are working to open access to Piha.
Supplied
A house sits near a slip that occurred overnight at the end in Paparata, Auckland. Photo / Supplied
Jason Dorday/Stuff
Flooding in Kumeu during Cyclone Gabrielle.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Motutara Rd in Muriwai has been cordoned off after a landslide hit multiple houses overnight.
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
Gusts have blown down numerous large trees in the Waitākere Ranges.
Vanessa Laurie/Stuff
A tree came down on Seaview Rd, partially blocking the street.
David White/Stuff
Fire service personal assess slips blocking access to Karekare.
James Lea/Supplied
Bethells Beach surf club house was swallowed up by the swollen Waitakere River.
Hawke's Bay John Cowpland/Stuff
Damage to Esk Valley in Hawke's Bay, as seen from above.
Piers Fuller/Stuff
A very high Waipawa River.
Piers Fuller/Stuff
Hawke’s Bay horticulture was ravaged by Cyclone Gabrielle. Apples floated in vast expanses of water.
Piers Fuller/Stuff
Areas near the Waipawa River were totally inundated.
Josh Mitchell/Supplied
Slips and debris near State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō.
John Cowpland/Stuff
Swollen Hawke's Bay rivers have Civil Defence on watch on Tuesday with evacuations continuing in Rissington, Esk Valley, Waiohiki, Omahu and Taradale.
John Cowpland/Stuff
Flooding around the Tutaekuri River as residents around Omahu and Taradale, Napier's largest suburb, are urged to evacuate.
Liz Wilson
Flooding on farmland in Ongaonga, Hawke's Bay.
Piers Fuller/Stuff
A section of State Highway 2 is underwater on Tuesday as Cyclone Gabrielle hits Hawke's Bay.
Supplied
Flooding at the end of Northshore Rd in Whirinaki, Napier.
Valley D Vine Restaurant and Function center/Facebook
Photos posted to the Valley D Vine Restaurant and Function centre in Esk Valley show floodwater levels just below the roof of a house.
Georgia Carson/Supplied
Part of the Brookfields Bridge in Pakowhai has been washed away. The Tutaekuri River is close to breaching its banks in other areas.
John Cowpland/Stuff
A fire truck tries to get through a flooded street in Napier.
Valley D Vine Restaurant and Function centre/Supplied
Floodwater has submerged Linden Estate vineyards in Esk Valley. Search and rescue crews are reportedly out on a boat.
John Cowpland/Stuff
Swollen Hawke's Bay rivers have Civil Defence on watch on Tuesday with evacuations continuing in Rissington, Esk Valley, Waiohiki, Omahu and Taradale.
Supplied
Residents film flooding at Waiohiki, near Hastings, after the Tutaekuri River burst its banks on Tuesday morning.
Josh Mitchell/Supplied
There's significant damage to State Highway 5 between Napier and TaupÅ.
Josh Mitchell/Supplied
Mud and debris can be seen on State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō.
Taranaki ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff
Cyclone Gabrielle's winds brought wild seas to Cape Egmont on Tuesday.
ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff
Fletcher building protective covering being torn off by the wind.
Vanessa Laurie/Stuff
A tree came down on Devon St West, partially blocking the road.
Andy Macdonald/Stuff
A tree came down near two cars parked outside the Devon Hotel in New Plymouth.
VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff
Cyclone damage in Waitara on Tuesday.
Waikato and Coromandel Kelly Hodel/Stuff
Waikare Road where a ute drove into during the early hours of the morning.
Kelly Hodel/Stuff
Waikare Road was washed out leaving a huge void.
TIM BROUGHTON
A ute crashed into a ditch in Te Kauwhata as Cyclone Gabrielle swept the country.
SUPPLIED
A damaged ute can be seen in a ditch, after part of a road washed away in Te Kauwhata.
Mark Taylor/Stuff
A caravan sits in floodwater near the Historical Maritime Museum and Park on SH2 near Paeroa.
MARK TAYLOR/Stuff
A man was kayaking down Menzies Place in Paeroa.
MARK TAYLOR/Stuff
A small caravan stranded in floodwater near the Historical Maritime Museum and Park on SH2 near Paeroa.
Tane Bradley/Waikato Times
Paeroa township in flood.
Tane Bradley/Waikato Times
State Highway 2 at Paeroa.
MARK TAYLOR/STUFF
The Thames-Coromandel District has taken a real hammering, mayor says.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Floodwaters flow into Tairua Harbour in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Cyclone Gabrielle has caused roading destruction with flooding near Tairua.
Mark Taylor/Stuff
Katrina Reta walks through water in Paeroa after heavy downpours in the area.
CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Waikato Times
People try to clear the roads out of Whitianga after Cyclone Gabrielle.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Coromandel storm carnage on Tuesday.
MARK TAYLOR/STUFF
Residents in awe of the flooded river at Paeroa on Tuesday.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Coromandel Peninsula was cut off on Tuesday morning due to flooding, fallen trees and slips on roads.
CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Waikato Times
Trees are strewn across the road in Whitianga after Cyclone Gabrielle.
CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Waikato Times
People try to help people stuck on Whitianga roads after Cyclone Gabrielle.
Tairāwhiti Gisborne and East Cape Marty Sharpe/Stuff
Tolaga Bay, Tuesday morning.
Marty Sharpe / Stuff
The Uawa River in flood at Tolaga Bay, beach covered in debris.
Tararua and Manawatū DAVID UNWIN/Stuff
14022023 news photo DAVID UNWIN Flooding on the Saddle Rd near Ashhurst.
SUPPLIED
High water levels in the Waiohine River, south of Carterton, as Cyclone Gabrielle hits the Wairarapa.
Matthew Martin/Stuff
A tree came down on a Rotorua property.
Donna Olsen/Stuff
The Manawatu River, on Karere Rd, on Tuesday afternoon.
David Unwin/Stuff
A flooded Ashhurst farm.
David Unwin/Stuff
A man kayaks to get to his flooded farm.
David Unwin/Stuff
Stranded sheep near an Ashhurst farm.
David Unwin/Stuff
A farmhouse surrounded by floodwater near the Saddle Rd at Ashhurst.
David Unwin/Stuff
Two people are rescued on the pallet forks of a tractor at an Ashhurst farm.
Frances Chin/Stuff
The Tauwera River alongside Masterton Castlepoint Road.
Frances Chin/Stuff
Farmland has flooded near the Tauwera River alongside Masterton Castlepoint Road.
Warwick Smith/Stuff
A carv drives through floodwaters on Weber Rd, Dannevirke.
Warwick Smith/Stuff
Flooding on Weber Road near Dannevirke, in Tararua.
Warwick Smith/Stuff
Cyclone Gabrielle is causing flooding and road disruptions in Tararua.
David Unwin/Stuff
Cyclone Gabrielle is causing flooding in parts of Manawatu.
David Unwin/Stuff
Road closed due to swelling river at Hoihere Road from the corner of Lockwood Rd and Main Drain Rd.
Marlborough Anthony Phelps/STUFF
A slip behind a house on Port Underwood Road just out of Waikawa, near Picton, possibly caused by Cyclone Gabrielle or other recent bad weather.
Anthony Phelps/STUFF
A slip behind a house on Port Underwood Road just out of Waikawa, near Picton.
Monday
Northland Top Energy/Supplied
Crews clear fallen trees from the road in Purerua, Northland.
Paul Miller
Stuff reader Paul Miller sent this video of the cyclone damage on Monday morning at Paihia.
Monique Edwards/Supplied
Monique Edwards' home was struck by a gumtree while Cyclone Gabrielle tore through Kerikeri.
Emma Boom/Supplied
Extensive flooding on Maungatapere roads in Northland.
KEITH PELLOW
One Tree Point is hit with high winds and rough seas as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.
Monday
Auckland Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Tree torn out of the ground on Thomas Avenue in Mt Albert, Auckland.
LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff
Councillor Shane Henderson looks down over the temporary accommodation at Auckland's Trusts Arena for Cyclone Gabrielle evacuees.
LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff
Provisions arrive at Auckland's Trusts Arena for Cyclone Gabrielle evacuees.
David White/Stuff
A tree has came on a car on the corner of Wright and McKenzie Rds in Waiau Pa.
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
Sandbagging in Arkles Bay, north Auckland, during Cyclone Gabrielle.
Abigail Dougherty/Stuff
Mangere relief centre in Auckland is ready to look after people affected by the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.
LUKE HASLER/Supplied
Surfers at Mairangi Bay, North Shore, as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.
New Zealand Defence Force
Army personnel from 16 Field Regiment unload supplies at the Central Distribution Centre in Auckland alongside volunteers from the Auckland City Council as part of Op Awhina.
ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff
Sandbags piled up at Mission Bay.
Chris Skelton/Stuff
Many schools closed in the face of weather warnings, but Auckland Grammar School students braved the weather on Monday.
ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff
A paddler goes out on the water in Auckland on Monday despite warnings of dangerous conditions.
Coromandel Christel Yardley/Stuff
Residents of Brophy's Beach and Buffalo Beach in Whitianga were preparing for the next high tide on Monday afternoon, many using sandbags for protection.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
The one-lane bridge into Tairua, on the Coromandel’s eastern seabord, was barely above water early on Monday afternoon.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Makeshift sandbag barriers were being set up by residents of Brophy's Beach and Buffalo Beach in Whitianga before the evening high tide.
Grant Jonas/SUPPLIED
Grant Jonas, the owner of Whitianga Beach Motels and Cabins, shared a photo of his back yard with the river behind his back fence still rising.
Supplied
A drive through surface flooding in Matarangi, Coromandel, on Monday shows the effects of the approaching Cyclone Gabrielle.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
The Woodstock sunk in the Whangamatā Harbour overnight.
Tairāwhiti Gisborne and East Cape Brennan Thomas/Stuff
Tairāwhiti at dusk on Monday.
Brennan Thomas/Stuff
Flooding in Tairāwhiti on Monday.
SUPPLIED
The Hikuwai River at Mangatuna Bridge, near Tolaga Bay at 7am on Monday, and again at about 7pm.
Brennan Thomas/Stuff
Kids struggle with the wind in Tairāwhiti.
Brennan Thomas/Stuff
Cyclone Gabrielle soaks Tairāwhiti.
Gisborne District Council/Supplied
The Hikuwai River has breached SH35.
Marty Sharpe/Stuff
Wigan Bridge near Tolaga Bay about to be submerged on Monday ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle.
Marty Sharpe/Stuff
Over a matter of hours, rivers around Tolaga Bay rose by several metres on Monday.
Brennan Thomas/Stuff
Road warnings in Gisborne as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on the area.
Marty Sharpe/Stuff
Hikuwai River near Tolaga Bay. A state of emergency has been declared for the area.
Taranaki Vanessa Laurie/Stuff
A surfer braves the swell at Fitzroy beach in Taranaki.
Wellington Bruce Mackay/Stuff
Rain is heading for Wellington as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches, covering the North Island with weather warnings.
ROB KITCHIN/STUFF
Officials say the need for a national state of emergency is being assessed while five regions have sounded the alarm over Cyclone Gabrielle.
Sunday MONIQUE EDWARDS
Monique Edwards heard a loud crack before a massive gum tree fell on her Kerikeri home, smashing through the lounge ceiling. The tree was brought down as Cyclone Gabrielle approached on Sunday afternoon.
Matthew Davison/Supplied
Monster waves at Hahei Beach, Coromandel, on Sunday afternoon.
Adrian Dick/Supplied
Massive waves at the Takapuna-Milford Walkway in Auckland on Sunday.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Auckland Harbour Bridge closed due to high winds.
Supplied
NZDF personnel clear rubbish in preparation for Cyclone Gabrielle.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
High seas Murrays Bay wharf in Auckland.
Stuff
A tree fell into a house in Birkenhead, Auckland, on Sunday.
Thomas Brackley/Supplied
Thomas Brackley took this photo of the storm building over Papamoa beach on Sunday afternoon.
RICKY WILSON/STUFF
Aucklanders fill sandbags at Westgate as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.
Supplied
Sandbags ready at a Queen Street business in Auckland.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
A large crowd gathers for sandbags in St Heliers, Auckland.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Chris Hipkins at Auckland Transport’s Operation Centre.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
Chris Hipkins in Auckland supporting authorities on Sunday.
Are you affected by Cyclone Gabrielle? Send your pictures and stories to newstips@stuff.co.nz