In pictures: Cyclone Gabrielle cuts path of destruction

Cyclone Gabrielle causes major damage in Karekare.

A national state of emergency has been declared, impacting multiple areas of New Zealand.

There are reports of houses submerged and residents trapped in Hawke's Bay, while a firefighter is missing in Muriwai after a landslide and Gisborne appears to have lost all forms of phone communication.

Here is a look at some of the latest photos and video capturing the destruction.

Tuesday

Auckland

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Muriwai devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle

Jenny Hill/Supplied The Herald Island Wharf road has been devastated by the impact of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Priscilla Allan/Supplied A fried transformer in Kohimarama.

David White stuff.co.nz Amber Rhodes and her family escaped from their home in Karekare, on Auckland's West Coast, seconds before floodwater from Cyclone Gabrielle washed the house onto the street.

Stephen Forbes/Stuff Surface flooding and damage to prime horticultural land in Pukekohe as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Supplied Heavy flooding in Waimauku.

Supplied A boat has broken its moorings at Little Shoal Bay on Auckland's North Shore.

David White/Stuff A Venta road service vehicle was caught by a slip on Karekare Road.

Amberleigh Jack/Stuff Footpath damage in Titirangi.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The bridge into Bethalls under threat from flooding.

David White/Stuff Amber and Paul Rhodes embrace after running from their home, which got washed onto the road after last night's heavy rain in Karekare, west Auckland.

David White/Stuff Around five houses slip down a hill near Karekare Beach due to slips during Cyclone Gabrielle.

David White/Stuff Around five houses slip down a hill near Karekare Beach due to slips during Cyclone Gabrielle.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Flooding around the nor-west industrial centre in Kumeū, west Auckland.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Flooding around the Nor-West industrial centre in Kumeū, west Auckland

Counties Energy/Supplied Lighthouse Rd on the Awhitu Peninsula has been washed away.

Supplied A slip blocks the on road to Claris and the airfield on Great Barrier Island.

Supplied A slip blocks the on road to Claris and the airfield on Great Barrier Island.

Stuff A tree came crashing down on the back deck of a unit on Lotus Lane in Mangere East, Auckland.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Lotus Lane in Mangere East, Auckland.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Muriwai, in West Auckland was pummelled by Cyclone Gabrielle on Monday night, causing slips and significant damage.

Eva Mueller/Supplied Some houses have toppled over in Muriwai.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Multiple slips along West Coast Rd in West Auckland have blocked off access to several side streets.

David White/Stuff A slip has brought down five homes on Karekare Rd in West Auckland.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Floodwaters in Kumeu, Auckland.

Eva Mueller/Supplied A damaged home in Muriwai.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Road damage at the access to Piha.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A tree crashed down on a Papatoetoe house on Tuesday morning.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Flooding in Kumeu, Auckland, on Tuesday

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Mountain rd remained closed as multiple sections had power lines across the road.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Engineers are working to open access to Piha.

Supplied A house sits near a slip that occurred overnight at the end in Paparata, Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Jason Dorday/Stuff Flooding in Kumeu during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Motutara Rd in Muriwai has been cordoned off after a landslide hit multiple houses overnight.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Gusts have blown down numerous large trees in the Waitākere Ranges.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff A tree came down on Seaview Rd, partially blocking the street.

David White/Stuff Fire service personal assess slips blocking access to Karekare.

James Lea/Supplied Bethells Beach surf club house was swallowed up by the swollen Waitakere River.

Hawke's Bay

John Cowpland/Stuff Damage to Esk Valley in Hawke's Bay, as seen from above.

Piers Fuller/Stuff A very high Waipawa River.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Hawke’s Bay horticulture was ravaged by Cyclone Gabrielle. Apples floated in vast expanses of water.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Areas near the Waipawa River were totally inundated.

Josh Mitchell/Supplied Slips and debris near State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō.

John Cowpland/Stuff Swollen Hawke's Bay rivers have Civil Defence on watch on Tuesday with evacuations continuing in Rissington, Esk Valley, Waiohiki, Omahu and Taradale.

John Cowpland/Stuff Flooding around the Tutaekuri River as residents around Omahu and Taradale, Napier's largest suburb, are urged to evacuate.

Liz Wilson Flooding on farmland in Ongaonga, Hawke's Bay.

Piers Fuller/Stuff A section of State Highway 2 is underwater on Tuesday as Cyclone Gabrielle hits Hawke's Bay.

Supplied Flooding at the end of Northshore Rd in Whirinaki, Napier.

Valley D Vine Restaurant and Function center/Facebook Photos posted to the Valley D Vine Restaurant and Function centre in Esk Valley show floodwater levels just below the roof of a house.

Georgia Carson/Supplied Part of the Brookfields Bridge in Pakowhai has been washed away. The Tutaekuri River is close to breaching its banks in other areas.

John Cowpland/Stuff A fire truck tries to get through a flooded street in Napier.

Valley D Vine Restaurant and Function centre/Supplied Floodwater has submerged Linden Estate vineyards in Esk Valley. Search and rescue crews are reportedly out on a boat.

John Cowpland/Stuff Swollen Hawke's Bay rivers have Civil Defence on watch on Tuesday with evacuations continuing in Rissington, Esk Valley, Waiohiki, Omahu and Taradale.

Supplied Residents film flooding at Waiohiki, near Hastings, after the Tutaekuri River burst its banks on Tuesday morning.

Josh Mitchell/Supplied There's significant damage to State Highway 5 between Napier and TaupÅ.

Josh Mitchell/Supplied Mud and debris can be seen on State Highway 5 between Napier and Taupō.

Taranaki

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Cyclone Gabrielle's winds brought wild seas to Cape Egmont on Tuesday.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Fletcher building protective covering being torn off by the wind.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff A tree came down on Devon St West, partially blocking the road.

Andy Macdonald/Stuff A tree came down near two cars parked outside the Devon Hotel in New Plymouth.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Cyclone damage in Waitara on Tuesday.

Waikato and Coromandel

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Waikare Road where a ute drove into during the early hours of the morning.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Waikare Road was washed out leaving a huge void.

TIM BROUGHTON A ute crashed into a ditch in Te Kauwhata as Cyclone Gabrielle swept the country.

SUPPLIED A damaged ute can be seen in a ditch, after part of a road washed away in Te Kauwhata.

Mark Taylor/Stuff A caravan sits in floodwater near the Historical Maritime Museum and Park on SH2 near Paeroa.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff A man was kayaking down Menzies Place in Paeroa.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff A small caravan stranded in floodwater near the Historical Maritime Museum and Park on SH2 near Paeroa.

Tane Bradley/Waikato Times Paeroa township in flood.

Tane Bradley/Waikato Times State Highway 2 at Paeroa.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF The Thames-Coromandel District has taken a real hammering, mayor says.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Floodwaters flow into Tairua Harbour in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Cyclone Gabrielle has caused roading destruction with flooding near Tairua.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Katrina Reta walks through water in Paeroa after heavy downpours in the area.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Waikato Times People try to clear the roads out of Whitianga after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Coromandel storm carnage on Tuesday.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Residents in awe of the flooded river at Paeroa on Tuesday.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Coromandel Peninsula was cut off on Tuesday morning due to flooding, fallen trees and slips on roads.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Waikato Times Trees are strewn across the road in Whitianga after Cyclone Gabrielle.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Waikato Times People try to help people stuck on Whitianga roads after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Tairāwhiti Gisborne and East Cape

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Tolaga Bay, Tuesday morning.

Marty Sharpe / Stuff The Uawa River in flood at Tolaga Bay, beach covered in debris.

Tararua and Manawatū

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff 14022023 news photo DAVID UNWIN Flooding on the Saddle Rd near Ashhurst.

SUPPLIED High water levels in the Waiohine River, south of Carterton, as Cyclone Gabrielle hits the Wairarapa.

Matthew Martin/Stuff A tree came down on a Rotorua property.

Donna Olsen/Stuff The Manawatu River, on Karere Rd, on Tuesday afternoon.

David Unwin/Stuff A flooded Ashhurst farm.

David Unwin/Stuff A man kayaks to get to his flooded farm.

David Unwin/Stuff Stranded sheep near an Ashhurst farm.

David Unwin/Stuff A farmhouse surrounded by floodwater near the Saddle Rd at Ashhurst.

David Unwin/Stuff Two people are rescued on the pallet forks of a tractor at an Ashhurst farm.

Frances Chin/Stuff The Tauwera River alongside Masterton Castlepoint Road.

Frances Chin/Stuff Farmland has flooded near the Tauwera River alongside Masterton Castlepoint Road.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A carv drives through floodwaters on Weber Rd, Dannevirke.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Flooding on Weber Road near Dannevirke, in Tararua.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Cyclone Gabrielle is causing flooding and road disruptions in Tararua.

David Unwin/Stuff Cyclone Gabrielle is causing flooding in parts of Manawatu.

David Unwin/Stuff Road closed due to swelling river at Hoihere Road from the corner of Lockwood Rd and Main Drain Rd.

Marlborough

Anthony Phelps/STUFF A slip behind a house on Port Underwood Road just out of Waikawa, near Picton, possibly caused by Cyclone Gabrielle or other recent bad weather.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF A slip behind a house on Port Underwood Road just out of Waikawa, near Picton.

Monday

Northland

Top Energy/Supplied Crews clear fallen trees from the road in Purerua, Northland.

Paul Miller Stuff reader Paul Miller sent this video of the cyclone damage on Monday morning at Paihia.

Monique Edwards/Supplied Monique Edwards' home was struck by a gumtree while Cyclone Gabrielle tore through Kerikeri.

Emma Boom/Supplied Extensive flooding on Maungatapere roads in Northland.

KEITH PELLOW One Tree Point is hit with high winds and rough seas as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

Monday

Auckland

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Tree torn out of the ground on Thomas Avenue in Mt Albert, Auckland.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Councillor Shane Henderson looks down over the temporary accommodation at Auckland's Trusts Arena for Cyclone Gabrielle evacuees.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Provisions arrive at Auckland's Trusts Arena for Cyclone Gabrielle evacuees.

David White/Stuff A tree has came on a car on the corner of Wright and McKenzie Rds in Waiau Pa.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Sandbagging in Arkles Bay, north Auckland, during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Mangere relief centre in Auckland is ready to look after people affected by the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

LUKE HASLER/Supplied Surfers at Mairangi Bay, North Shore, as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

New Zealand Defence Force Army personnel from 16 Field Regiment unload supplies at the Central Distribution Centre in Auckland alongside volunteers from the Auckland City Council as part of Op Awhina.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Sandbags piled up at Mission Bay.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Many schools closed in the face of weather warnings, but Auckland Grammar School students braved the weather on Monday.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff A paddler goes out on the water in Auckland on Monday despite warnings of dangerous conditions.

Coromandel

Christel Yardley/Stuff Residents of Brophy's Beach and Buffalo Beach in Whitianga were preparing for the next high tide on Monday afternoon, many using sandbags for protection.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The one-lane bridge into Tairua, on the Coromandel’s eastern seabord, was barely above water early on Monday afternoon.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Makeshift sandbag barriers were being set up by residents of Brophy's Beach and Buffalo Beach in Whitianga before the evening high tide.

Grant Jonas/SUPPLIED Grant Jonas, the owner of Whitianga Beach Motels and Cabins, shared a photo of his back yard with the river behind his back fence still rising.

Supplied A drive through surface flooding in Matarangi, Coromandel, on Monday shows the effects of the approaching Cyclone Gabrielle.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Woodstock sunk in the Whangamatā Harbour overnight.

Tairāwhiti Gisborne and East Cape

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Tairāwhiti at dusk on Monday.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Flooding in Tairāwhiti on Monday.

SUPPLIED The Hikuwai River at Mangatuna Bridge, near Tolaga Bay at 7am on Monday, and again at about 7pm.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Kids struggle with the wind in Tairāwhiti.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Cyclone Gabrielle soaks Tairāwhiti.

Gisborne District Council/Supplied The Hikuwai River has breached SH35.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Wigan Bridge near Tolaga Bay about to be submerged on Monday ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Over a matter of hours, rivers around Tolaga Bay rose by several metres on Monday.

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Road warnings in Gisborne as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on the area.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Hikuwai River near Tolaga Bay. A state of emergency has been declared for the area.

Taranaki

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff A surfer braves the swell at Fitzroy beach in Taranaki.

Wellington

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Rain is heading for Wellington as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches, covering the North Island with weather warnings.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Officials say the need for a national state of emergency is being assessed while five regions have sounded the alarm over Cyclone Gabrielle.

Sunday

MONIQUE EDWARDS Monique Edwards heard a loud crack before a massive gum tree fell on her Kerikeri home, smashing through the lounge ceiling. The tree was brought down as Cyclone Gabrielle approached on Sunday afternoon.

Matthew Davison/Supplied Monster waves at Hahei Beach, Coromandel, on Sunday afternoon.

Adrian Dick/Supplied Massive waves at the Takapuna-Milford Walkway in Auckland on Sunday.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Harbour Bridge closed due to high winds.

Supplied NZDF personnel clear rubbish in preparation for Cyclone Gabrielle.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff High seas Murrays Bay wharf in Auckland.

Stuff A tree fell into a house in Birkenhead, Auckland, on Sunday.

Thomas Brackley/Supplied Thomas Brackley took this photo of the storm building over Papamoa beach on Sunday afternoon.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Aucklanders fill sandbags at Westgate as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

Supplied Sandbags ready at a Queen Street business in Auckland.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A large crowd gathers for sandbags in St Heliers, Auckland.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Chris Hipkins at Auckland Transport’s Operation Centre.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Chris Hipkins in Auckland supporting authorities on Sunday.

