Severe weather to ease for hard-hit areas as Cyclone Gabrielle moves southeast

Rain has eased for some of the hardest hit areas, but it can take a while for flood water and raging rivers to recede, meaning caution is still required.

Torrential rain and wild winds battering much of the North Island are finally expected to ease in most places on Wednesday.

But Metservice warns it’s not quite over yet with heavy rain continuing to affect parts of central New Zealand until Thursday.

The centre of Cyclone Gabrielle was over the sea to the north of the Bay of Plenty on Tuesday and continuing to travel southeast of New Zealand.

Kiwis are likely to continue experiencing the inclement weather from the cyclone until Friday, MetService said.

Places that had been sheltered in recent days were hit by the strong winds as Cyclone Gabrielle moved and changed the wind direction to southwesterly.

A heavy rain watch remains in place for the Canterbury Plains and foothills north of the Rakaia River until Thursday 1am.

The MetService forecast said there would be periods of heavy rain with amounts that may approach warning criteria, especially about the foothills and Banks Peninsula.

Meanwhile, many warnings have been lifted including strong wind warnings in Northland, Wairarapa, Taranaki and top of the South, and a heavy rain warning for Mt Taranaki.

There are widespread road closures and power outages across much of the North Island after the cyclone brought high winds and heavy rain.