In pictures: Aerial photos show extent of slips in cyclone-hit Muriwai
Photos taken from the air show a snapshot of the devastation in Muriwai, on Auckland’s west coast.
Two volunteer firefighters were caught up in a slip in the rural township on Monday night as Cyclone Gabrielle battered the region.
One, who has since been named as Craig Stevens, is in a critical condition in hospital.
A body was found in the search for the other, local equine vet Dave van Zwanenberg, on Wednesday morning.
Many Muriwai residents have been evacuated due to the slips and are now staying at The Trusts Arena in Henderson, which has been turned into an evacuation centre.
Locals reported hearing a “very big crack and bang” as landslides hit houses before they fled.