Landslide sweeps away water tanks, leaves sludge in Port Waikato home

Fifty-one Port Waikato homes have been evacuated due to slips. Pictured is the hill behind Maunsell Rd, which collapsed due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Stirred from sleep at 4am, a Port Waikato couple heard the hill behind their house collapsing.

Scott Henderson and Christine O’Connell woke suddenly on Tuesday to the sound of a stream and then the rush of dirt and trees falling.

Their house on Maunsell Rd was just one of the houses the hill – previously stable and covered in vegetation – fell onto.

In Cyclone Gabrielle’s wake, their coastal north Waikato town was cut off and plagued by slips, and fallen trees and powerlines – one of many parts of the region left reeling.

Damage to Coromandel roads has left areas isolated – and been signalled by the emergency minister as a point of concern – though Waka Kotahi said travel to and from the peninsula should be possible by Thursday morning “providing there is no further deterioration”.

Waikato in general is “extremely saturated”, with the eastern areas bearing the brunt of power outages, road closures and land instability, according to the regional council’s flood room monitoring.

Tom Lee/Stuff Scott Henderson, pictured, and Christine O’Connell retreated to their van after a slip fell on the back of their home.

Rivers are expected to remain high over the next few days “with some taking longer to recede”, and power providers are working with the council on managing flows on Lake Taupō and the Waikato River.

In Port Waikato, land slips were the reason 34 homes near the Waikato River were evacuated on Monday night, plus another 20 on Tuesday, the Waikato District Council said.

O’Connell said it had been hard to see the extent of slip damage to her house in the dark but, after waking, she and Henderson retreated to their van parked on the opposite side of the street.

Tom Lee/Stuff The large slip behind Scott Henderson and Christine O’Connell’s house.

They grabbed their dogs and slept there until the sun rose.

With daylight, they saw the landslide had whisked away two water tanks, along with large volumes of dirt and trees.

Their outside shower had been crushed, but thankfully the debris hadn’t encroached on the inside of their home.

The couple had been told to evacuate and were unable to sleep in their home on Tuesday night, so stayed at a “sleep-out” at the local cafe.

“The hardest thing is you don’t know if you still have your home.”

It was unknown if more of the hill would collapse.

O’Connell said testing when they built their house in 2000 deemed it sound.

In 23 years there had not been one slip.

But with news of the cyclone and damage elsewhere, they thought it might be a possibility.

Allan Massey arrived on Wednesday to find the back of his mum’s beach house crushed.

What was a kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom had been almost completely filled with dirt and debris in the early hours of Monday morning.

Massey said he’d never expected the hill to fall – because it was covered in vegetation - but a mass of dirt had crashed into the house.

Tom Lee/Stuff Allan Massey arrived on Wednesday to find the back of his mum’s beach home crushed.

Port Waikato’s roads were compromised, so he hadn’t been able to get in earlier - but he said it was a tight-knit community and people had let him know what happened.

He had a fair idea of what he was arriving to, but didn’t realise the slip was so “nasty”.

His mum lived in Whangamatā most of the time, so thankfully hadn’t been in the house. But she’d bought it to spend more time with the grandkids, he said.

“It’s heartbreaking, you know.”

The house insured, but Massey wasn’t sure if it was salvageable.

His own bach was further down the road, and had got off scot-free.

He was an arborist so was offering to help people clear up some of the damage.

Tom Lee/Stuff The “nasty” slip crashed through the kitchen at Allan Massey’s mum’s house.

The Waikato District Council said 38 low-lying homes near the Waikato River in Port Waikato were evacuated due to “serious safety and risk concerns” on Monday.

A further 20 homes impacted by slips were evacuated on Tuesday.

The council said those homes needed further assessment from a building inspector and engineer to ensure they were safe.

“We are still working through this and what it means for these residents and owners. It is possible some of these residents may not be able to return to their homes for some time,” a spokesperson said.

Civil defence in the district encouraged residents to self-evacuate to friends and whānau or to a community centre if they felt unsafe, but the council couldn’t say how many people had followed this advice.

Tom Lee/Stuff Another house left under the collapsed hill.

Waikato District Council’s civil defence controller Kurt Abbot said the community had shown an “incredible amount of resilience” over the last few weeks.

“Particularly for the community at Port Waikato who have experienced the most significant impacts – the mahi you have put in to support each other during this turbulent time is amazing.”