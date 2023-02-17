Cyclone Gabrielle recap: Ongoing disaster after extraordinary flood

21:38, Feb 17 2023
CHRIS SKELTON
Chris Barber hugs his brother Philip after the pair were reunited on the thick silt and mud that destroyed Chris's home when floodwaters swept through Esk Valley near Napier.

All the latest updates from across Stuff’s newsrooms in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Destruction in Esk Valley, Hawke's Bay, after Cyclone Gabrielle tore through the area.
Chris Skelton/Stuff
Destruction in Esk Valley, Hawke's Bay, after Cyclone Gabrielle tore through the area.
 