Ninth victim of Cyclone Gabrielle father of rugby league star

George Luke was the father of Isaac Luke.

The ninth victim of Cyclone Gabrielle is George Luke, the father of rugby league star Issac Luke.

The ex-tropical cyclone went through the upper and eastern North Island this week, leaving a devastating path of destruction, particularly in the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne regions.

A social media post on the Hawera Hawks rugby league club page said “with a heavy heart our deepest condolences to our Luke Whanau with the passing of our Totara Tree George Luke.”

The New Zealand Herald reported Luke died after a slip on the Taihape-Napier road.

George Luke and his partner Mau Goodman were travelling to Hastings from Rotorua on Monday night when the bad weather closed the Napier-Taupō road.

The pair were eventually located on Thursday and evacuated by helicopter and flown to Hawke’s Bay Hospital where Luke died, the Herald reported.

Goodman was “all scratched up” but was recovering.

The Herald reported that the slip hit the car twice and if Goodman hadn’t gone to find help, the pair would “both been gone”.

Former Warriors and Kiwis rugby league player Issac Luke posted on social media saying “my first HERO [sic] George Luke”.

“”See you soon dad. I love you.”

The Hawera Hawks social media post said no words could express their heartbreak.

“You touched the hearts of us all and always encouraged us to keep doing our best,” the social media post said.

“You were always their [sic] to guide us a father brother Koro uncle, mentor and a friend. We are going to miss you dearly.”

“Fly high with your beautiful wings, and wrap them around your children to keep them safe and inbrace [sic] them with your love.”