Cyclone Gabrielle fundraiser: 'Kia kaha, all of New Zealand has your back'

Thanks to the incredible generosity of Stuff readers we’ve raised more than $3.1 million to help those impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Stuff will distribute funds evenly between the Red Cross and Mayoral Relief Funds in areas where a local state of emergency has been declared including Northland, Auckland, Tairāwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawke’s Bay. We started the ball rolling with a $10,000 donation.

As of Sunday, more than 29,000 people had donated, and our Givealittle page is filled with hundreds of messages of love and support from across the motu.

Here are just a few of them:

Thinking of you all and wishing I could do more to help. Much love being sent your way – Debbie.

Thinking of you all, so bad we had our turn in Nelson, but nothing like that 🙏- Brandon.

Just devastating... Kia kaha whanau, he tangata he tangata – Peter.

Mā pango mā whero ka ora ai te iwi – Port Chalmers Golf Club.

SUPPLIED Mikey Kihi, Rikki Kihi, and Morehu Maxwell got in an inflatable boat and saved dozens from the flooding in Eskdale as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Our hearts go out to our fellow kiwis whose lives have been devastated...and changed forever. Kia kaha – Hammond & Renata Christchurch.

Know that all of New Zealand loves all of you 🤗💗 – Sue.

Kia kaha, all of New Zealand has your back! – Beth.

My heart goes out to you all. To ones that are unaccounted for may they all be found safe. Kia kaha ❤️ – Anne.

Thinking of everyone impacted by recent events and the might of the legendary Kiwi spirit NZ. Sending an abundance of strength love and hope xxx – Katie.

I am in awe of the bravery exhibited by so many people in the affected areas. You are inspiring and your journey now so tough – Janeen.

Earthquake survivors understand the fear of the unknown. Our hearts go out to you. Wish we could do more xo – Pauline.