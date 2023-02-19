In pictures: Cyclone Gabrielle leaves its mark on the East Coast
Homes are destroyed and entire communities are cut off after Cyclone Gabrielle brought flooding, slips and destruction to many areas of the North Island.
As of Sunday, there were 11 known fatalities and grave fears were held for others still missing since the storm hit. Over 5000 people were “uncontactable”.
A national state of emergency remained in place, while Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has labelled the storm as the most significant weather event of the century.
Here is a look at some of aerial shots capturing the multiple slips and bloated rivers in the East Coast.
