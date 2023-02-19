In pictures: Cyclone Gabrielle leaves its mark on the East Coast

14:09, Feb 19 2023
Michelle Duff/Stuff
Footage taken from the air with the urban search and rescue team surveying Hawke's Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Homes are destroyed and entire communities are cut off after Cyclone Gabrielle brought flooding, slips and destruction to many areas of the North Island.

As of Sunday, there were 11 known fatalities and grave fears were held for others still missing since the storm hit. Over 5000 people were “uncontactable”.

A national state of emergency remained in place, while Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has labelled the storm as the most significant weather event of the century.

Here is a look at some of aerial shots capturing the multiple slips and bloated rivers in the East Coast.

The destroyed Redclyffe Bridge near Waiohiki, on the outskirts of Napier.
Chris Skelton/Stuff
Flight from Wellington to Gisborne shows slips after Cyclone Gabrielle.
Alden Williams/Stuff
Aftermath of the cyclone Gabrielle seen from air.
Alden Williams/Stuff
Multiple slips captured in Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne.
Alden Williams/Stuff
Multiple slips and bloated rivers in the East Coast.
Alden Williams/Stuff
Damage in Esk Valley north of Napier, Cyclone Gabrielle.
John Cowpland / alphapix
