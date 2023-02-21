Cyclone Gabrielle recap: National state of emergency extended

21:44, Feb 21 2023
CHRSITEL YARDLEY/STUFF
Floodwaters swept people out of homes and animals left stranded. Huha rescue has set up at the Hawkes Bay Racecourse

Follow along live as Stuff brings you the latest updates on the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Contractors with diggers were working into the evening to sift through silt and move debris in Eskdale.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Contractors with diggers were working into the evening to sift through silt and move debris in Eskdale.
 