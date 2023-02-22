Aucklanders may not return to red, yellow stickered homes for 'many months'

Consent applications for seawalls are on the rise in Auckland, as coastal residents scramble to stop their homes from collapsing into the water.

Aucklanders who were forced to leave their homes during the January floods and Cyclone Gabrielle may not be able to return for “many months”.

On January 27, Auckland was hit with a deluge of heavy rain, causing widespread flooding and four deaths throughout the region.

Just over two weeks later, Auckland was hit with severe weather again when Cyclone Gabrielle tore through the supercity, creating slips, more flooding and killing two volunteer firefighters.

The severe weather events caused thousands of Auckland homes to be deemed unsafe to enter, and labelled with a red or yellow sticker.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Muriwai firefighters desperate for accommodation after homes destroyed

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Muriwai locals barred from rescuing pets from damaged homes

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Many Auckland beaches now safe to swim at, but avoid the West Coast



Auckland Council executive Craig Hobbs said as of February 21, 2766 homes across the region had been red or yellow stickered.

A red sticker means entry to the property is prohibited, as it “is no longer safe or significantly compromised”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Aucklanders with flood damaged homes may not be able to return for many months, officials say.

A yellow sticker means there is restricted entry to part of the building, either for living or retrieving items.

At Tuesday’s Auckland Emergency Management press conference, Hobbs was asked how long it would be before residents could return to their damaged homes.

“Unfortunately across Auckland, not just Muriwai and Piha, we will have people who will be out of their homes for many months, if not longer,” Hobbs said.

“We are really reliant on Mother Nature. I know that sounds flippant, but we need to wait until the ground stabilises.”

Hobbs reiterated instability was a “real worry” and non-residents were to stay away from west coast beaches.

“We don’t want people going in there and rubber-necking,” he said.

Henderson local Rakesh Chand, whose home is yellow-stickered, had to hastily evacuate in the January flood, and has been staying with his nephew.

He has not been told when he can return to his home with his wife and two children.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Auckland has been hit hard with flooding and slips, causing severe damage across the region.

Chand said the floodwater got to knee-height and rose to a dangerous level in just five minutes.

He was driving home from work when the creek next to his home started to rise, and he had to quickly rescue his two children, Rynal, 16, and Raina, 10.

“My kids were really scared, and I was just trying to pack up what I could, our pictures and videos,” he said.

“Everything in my home is gone, all my furniture, everything in my garage, my tools, my lawnmower.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Piha, Muriwai and Karekare were hit with significant flooding during Cyclone Gabrielle and the January floods.

Chand’s family are scared about returning to the home, due to the lack of flood prevention in the area.

“The place is so beautiful, but we don’t feel safe there,” he said.

Bex Hurely spoke to Stuff previously about the multiple flooding incidents she has had to endure while living on the same Henderson street.

Auckland Emergency Management said access to each property would be granted on “a case-by-case basis taking into account many factors including land stability”.

Police said if residents were at risk of arrest if they attempt to access cordoned off homes.

“While police do have the powers to arrest, we ask residents to continue adhering to cordons put in place for their own safety,” said superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā district commander.