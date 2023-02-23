In pictures: Silt, slips and slash dominate in the aftermath of Gabrielle

The scale
of Cyclone Gabrielle continues to be brought to light, with massive slips, destroyed infrastructure and large amounts of debris showing the significant impact of the storm on the environment.
Stuff’s photographers have captured the scenes of the
destruction left after the waters receded. Christel Yardley/Stuff
A loan container left drifting near Clive.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Thousands of apples line the river mouth near Clive after Cyclone Gabrielle.
Christel Yardley/Stuff
Contents remain in a container waiting for collection.
Slip damage in Home Bay, Auckland.
JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff
Slips near Properties on Hamilton Road Beach, Auckland.
SUPPLIED
Truck driver John Milne was driving his truck from Gisborne to Hawke’s Bay the night Cyclone Gabrielle hit and caused him to be trapped in large slips and flooding.
SUPPLIED
John Milne’s truck was swamped by debris.
JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff
In Auckland, Herne Bay beach's pohutukawa and some properties suffered serious slip damage.
DAVID UNWIN/Stuff
Pohangina Valley East Road’s one lane bridge was damaged cutting off the loop.
CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF
Silt levels are extreme on Puletitiri Rd at Rissington Bridge over Mangaone River. A make shift bridge has been created for residents to get across in four wheel drive.
CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF
A house is covered up to the roof with silt near Napier.
CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF
Extreme levels of silt cover an entire house.
CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF
A large pile of silt near Napier.
DAVID UNWIN/Stuff
Damage done to Pohangina Valley East Road.
MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times
Slash litters a beach near Gisborne.
MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times
Heavy silt near Tauwhareparae Valley.
MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times
Tauwhareparae Valley swamped in silt.
MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times
Heavy slippage near Tolaga Bay.
MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times
A river near Tolaga Bay is completely destroyed.
MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times
Endless amounts of slash dominate a beach near Gisborne.