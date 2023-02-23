In pictures: Silt, slips and slash dominate in the aftermath of Gabrielle

Brett Lawson was on the Napier-Taupō road, which is still closed to the public, making health checks and medical deliveries to those in need on State Highway 5.

The scale of Cyclone Gabrielle continues to be brought to light, with massive slips, destroyed infrastructure and large amounts of debris showing the significant impact of the storm on the environment.

Stuff’s photographers have captured the scenes of the destruction left after the waters receded.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A loan container left drifting near Clive.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Thousands of apples line the river mouth near Clive after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Contents remain in a container waiting for collection.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Truckie's fight for survival in the dark and pouring rain

* Timaru to Taradale: Community focuses fundraising efforts on cyclone relief

* What are you doing to help after Cyclone Gabrielle?

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Stuff's fundraising campaign hits $3.8 million



JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Slip damage in Home Bay, Auckland.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff Slips near Properties on Hamilton Road Beach, Auckland.

SUPPLIED Truck driver John Milne was driving his truck from Gisborne to Hawke’s Bay the night Cyclone Gabrielle hit and caused him to be trapped in large slips and flooding.

SUPPLIED John Milne’s truck was swamped by debris.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF/Stuff In Auckland, Herne Bay beach's pohutukawa and some properties suffered serious slip damage.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Pohangina Valley East Road’s one lane bridge was damaged cutting off the loop.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Silt levels are extreme on Puletitiri Rd at Rissington Bridge over Mangaone River. A make shift bridge has been created for residents to get across in four wheel drive.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF A house is covered up to the roof with silt near Napier.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Extreme levels of silt cover an entire house.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF A large pile of silt near Napier.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Damage done to Pohangina Valley East Road.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Slash litters a beach near Gisborne.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Heavy silt near Tauwhareparae Valley.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Tauwhareparae Valley swamped in silt.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Heavy slippage near Tolaga Bay.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times A river near Tolaga Bay is completely destroyed.