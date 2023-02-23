Cyclone Gabrielle: Everything we know about the 11 people who've died

In the first chaotic days after Cyclone Gabrielle devastated the Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti regions, thousands of people were reported missing or uncontactable. Each day that number drops, but the search for those who lost their lives continues.

The ex-tropical cyclone ripped through the upper and eastern North Island on February 13, leaving a devastating path of destruction, particularly in the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne regions.

The death toll stands at 11, with that number likely to rise.

Do you know more? Email blair.ensor@stuff.co.nz

Officials have grave concerns for many other people who remain unaccounted for. Those looking for friends and family can log a request via this form or contact police on 105.

READ MORE:

* 'He can't just disappear': Heartbreaking wait continues for man missing after Cyclone Gabrielle hit

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Map shows scale of deluge across Hawke's Bay

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Number of people unaccounted for drops to single figures - USAR

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Family rescued from waist-deep water, now cleaning up 'tonnes' of sand

* Cyclone Gabrielle: How will we recognise New Zealand's humble heroes?

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Thousands still unaccounted for in Hawke's Bay as recovery ongoing for region



This is what we know about those who’ve died so far.

Brendan Miller

Brendan Miller, in his 40s, was found by a neighbour near the Ngaruroro River, not far from his Matapiro Rd home, west of Hastings.

Miller was the father to a young boy and was a keen welder, owning an engineering company called Miller’s Custom Fabrication.

Breakfast Hawke’s Bay USAR team leader Ken Cooper says the searching conditions are “arduous”.

Police said they were investigating a death in Crownthorpe, Hastings, which was reported on Saturday, February 18.

A member of Miller’s family declined to comment when contacted by Stuff on Wednesday morning.

Police said on Sunday the person was believed to have died in circumstances related to the cyclone.

Ian McLauchlan

Waiohiki resident Ian McLauchlan, aged in his 70s, was found dead on Thursday, February 16. It is believed he was caught in the flood water, a police press release said.

Police are yet to identify him publicly, but announced a death at Waiohiki on Friday.

The nearby Tutaekuri River burst its banks earlier in the week, causing the bridge linking Waiohiki and Napier to wash out on Tuesday and leading to evacuations in Taradale.

One person died in Onekawa, Napier

A person was found dead in their home in the Napier suburb of Onekawa on Thursday Feb 16.

On Sunday police confirmed the death and said it was believed linked to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Supplied George Luke was the father of Isaac Luke.

League stalwart George Luke

George Luke, the father of former Kiwi rugby league star Issac Luke, died in Hawke’s Bay Hospital after a car he was in was reportedly hit by a slip on the Taihape-Napier Rd in Hawke’s Bay as Cyclone Gabrielle hit New Zealand.

Marie Greene

Marie Greene last spoke to her daughter Rachel about 8pm on Monday. The pair agreed she would stay inside her cottage on Dartmoor Rd in Puketapu, west of Napier, unless she was forced out by flooding.

Less than 12 hours later, the Tutaekuri River burst its bank and sent a torrent of water towards Puketapu - and Marie Greene’s home.

Supplied/Stuff Marie Greene was found dead in the roof cavity of her Puketapu home, her daughter says.

On Friday, Rachel Greene said she received the call she’d been dreading - her mother’s body had been found at her cottage by her landlord’s son.

Greene said her mother was generous and kind and would “light up a room”.

John Coates

Police announced on Thursday that a man aged in his 60s was found dead in Gisborne floodwaters on Tuesday.

On Friday, police named the man as 64-year-old farmer John Robert Dudley Coates.

Supplied John Coates, 64, died in floodwaters in Te Karaka.

Coates was a father of four and a much-loved grandfather.

Police said Coates was found in floodwaters on his Te Karaka property.

The death was not considered suspicious and would be referred to the coroner.

Susane Caccioppoli

Cancer survivor and widow Susane Caccioppoli, 55, was last seen by her boyfriend on Tuesday morning after floodwaters ripped through the Esk Valley home they were house sitting. On Sunday, Caccioppoli’s daughter confirmed she’d died. Her body was found on the shore at Bay View on Tuesday night.

Shona Wilson

Mother-of-three Shona Wilson, aged in her late 50s, died after a bank collapsed onto her home on a farm on Matahorua Rd, Putorino on Tuesday.

A Matahorua Rd resident, communicating via Starlink Internet connected to a generator, said those living on the remote stretch of road, north of Napier, were stranded without power or phone coverage. The cyclone had hit the area hard with large slips blocking the road, and farmers had been unable to check on one another to make sure they were OK.

Ella Collins Ivy Collins, 2, pictured with her mother, Ella, was swept away in rising floodwaters on Tuesday.

Ivy Collins, aged 2

In Eksdale, Hawke's Bay, the body of 2-year-old Ivy Collins was found on Wednesday afternoon.

Ivy’s mother, Ella Collins, described the harrowing moment her daughter was swept away in rising floodwaters on Tuesday.

“The water just came up behind me ... and it just lifted Ivy off my shoulders and I went under the water. When I came up I could just see her floating away.”

Search and Rescue later found Ivy’s body two doors down from the Collins’ home.

Supplied Dave van Zwanenberg with his wife, Amy.

Volunteer firefighters Dave van Zwanenberg and Craig Stevens

In the Auckland region, Fire and Emergency recovered the body of a missing volunteer firefighter Dave van Zwanenberg from a landslide in Muriwai on Wednesday afternoon.

Van Zwanenberg, a veterinarian, pilot and father of two, and his colleague Craig Stevens were investigating flooding in a house on Motutara Rd, when a landslide happened and the house collapsed on Monday night. Stevens was rescued, but badly injured.

Instagram/Supplied Firefighter Craig Stevens died on Thursday after he was caught in a landslide in Muriwai on Monday.

On Thursday night, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said he’d also died. Stevens has been remembered as a “dedicated and loving husband and father”.

Are you affected? Email to newstips@stuff.co.nz