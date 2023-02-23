Auckland Emergency Management holds last live press conference

Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) held its last live press conference on Thursday, and will be providing updates on their website and social media from now on.

AEM has been holding live press conferences since Auckland was hit with severe rain and flooding on January 27, which caused widespread damage across the region.

There was further damage when Cyclone Gabrielle tore through Aotearoa, cutting off communities and killing two.

AEM duty controller Rachel Kelleher has been fronting each press conference, and on Thursday gave an update on the communities who were still impacted by the severe weather events.

READ MORE:

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Tiny home solution proposed for displaced Muriwai residents

* Watch: Devastation to Auckland's west coast 'off the charts', suburbs still cut-off

* Defence Force deploying 100 people to clear flood waste before cyclone hits



“Welfare support is on the ground in Piha and Muriwai, and power has been restored in parts of Karekare,” she said.

Kelleher said Vector was working with contractors to access the areas who still don’t have power due to fallen trees or damaged roads.

Seven Civil Defence Centres (CDC) are open across the region, and on Wednesday night, 53 people stayed in them.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The Piha community is rallying together after Cyclone Gabrielle flooded the area and caused many slips.

AEM are working with partner agencies to find proper temporary accommodation for the people in the CDC centres, but it can be a tricky process if they have pets, or a large family who want to be able to stay together.

MetService meteorologist James Millward also spoke at Thursday’s press conference, and warned Aucklanders of incoming rain.

“Today is a bit showery, and these will get heavier as the day goes on,” he said.

“You may even hear a little rumble of thunder, but we are not expecting any real impacts.”

Friday will be more of an “active day” with heavy showers, sometimes with thunder.

There is a heavy rain watch in Auckland from 12pm to 10pm on Friday, but these showers will decrease throughout the weekend, and we can look forward to a more “settled spell”.

“We are seeing some increased activity developing to the north of New Zealand, which is not unusual for this time of year because of tropical cyclone season,” he said.

“This is not expected to pose an imminent threat, but we will keep an eye on it.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Aerial photos of Muriwai show the scale of the slip damage in the area.

Auckland Transport’s chief engineer Murray Burt said the agency’s focus was “restoring access to local roads damaged by the storm”.

Key areas that have been prioritised are Piha, Bethells Beach and Rodney.

“There is a mammoth task ahead of us, and we want to ensure communities work is underway,” he said.

Burt reminded Aucklanders again to stay away from the west coast beaches.

Auckland Council’s director of regulatory services Craig Hobbs gave an update on placard numbers, saying teams had completed 696 building assessments across Auckland.

As of 11am on Thursday, there are 357 red placards on Auckland homes, 1943 yellow placards and 3179 white placards.

Hobbs said teams were making “great progress” dissembling the Normanby Rd shot tower.

“We are hoping – weather dependent – to have this completed by Monday,” he said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Herne Bay beach's pohutukawa and some properties suffered serious slip damage during the Auckland Anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle

Te Whatu Ora’s group manager of community wellbeing Jo Chiplin shared the “free and easy” mental health support that’s available for Aucklanders.

$3.2 million of funding had been set aside to address the mental wellbeing of those affected by the weather events.

Kelleher added AEM had psychological and trauma support on the ground in these communities as well.