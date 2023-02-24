Coromandel 'totally storm fatigued', but more heavy rain expected

Coromandel is “totally storm fatigued” but more heavy rain and thunderstorms are plaguing the district.

Metservice issued an orange heavy rain warning for the Coromandel Peninsula and a severe thunderstorm watch for the Peninsula and Bay of Plenty on Friday.

“Waters can rise very quickly during thunderstorms which could impact roads, this also adds to land instability issues in many places,” Thames-Coromandel civil defence controller Garry Towler said.

“Absolutely everyone is totally stormed fatigued and over this weather, but it is important to remain vigilant, well-informed and safe during these kinds of storms.”

READ MORE:

* Thames-Coromandel recovery effort set to be 'very long and very expensive'

* Storm-hit Coromandel hopes to farewell Gabrielle's summer of hell

* 'This one has us worried': New Zealand prepares for Cyclone Gabrielle



Christel Yardley/Stuff Flood water near Hikuai in Coromandel after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Cyclone Gabrielle had already smashed a sodden Coromandel, and causing damage to roads, slips, and flooding that left some communities isolated.

More rain was on the way, with up to 180mm of rain possible, especially in the northern half of the peninsula, from late Friday afternoon through to 2am Saturday morning.

Thunderstorms could result in over 40mm of rain falling within an hour, and Towler said this would make surface flooding very likely.

Civil Defence was urging all commuters and those travelling around the Coromandel on Friday evening to take extra care as slips, debris and flooding could cause delays.

“All northern communities, including Cooks Beach, Whitianga, Kūaotunu, Matarangi, Opito Bay, Kennedy Bay are set to get downpours which could cause flooding and surrounding roads could also be impacted so please take care.”

Thames-Coromandel District Council The significant slip on SH25 Thames Coast Road after Cyclone Gabrielle

For people in low-lying northern coastal areas, the next high tide was at midnight on Friday.

Towler warned it would be “very high” because the district was in the last days of a King Tide cycle.

“So ensure you are going to be safe, if not, consider going to family or friends further inland tonight while there is still daylight.

“If you live on or in front of a hillside, keep checking for cracks on your section that have developed or increased and contact us at council if you have serious concerns”.

He said by early Saturday morning the storm was forecast to pass over, and the rest of the weekend would be calm.

A heavy rain watch was also in place for northern Waikato.