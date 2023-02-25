Severe rain watch for Wairarapa and Marlborough as MetService tracks potential cyclone

Niwa said it's too early to know whether the possible cyclone will affect NZ.

MetService is tracking the possible formation of a cyclone north of Fiji, only two weeks after ex-tropical Cyclone Gabrielle struck New Zealand leaving widespread damage.

That news comes as a severe weather watch for rain has been issued for Wairarapa and eastern Marlborough on Saturday night.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Wairarapa between 7pm and 11pm on Saturday, with MetService forecasting periods of heavy rain which may approach warning criteria near the western ranges and the eastern hills.

Marlborough is also under a heavy rain watch between 2am and 9pm on Sunday.

“A complex trough of low pressure over the North Island moves southwards onto the upper South Island during Sunday, then weakens,” MetService said.

That area of low pressure also brought rain to the Esk Valley in Hawke’s Bay on Friday, an area battling with the cleanup from Gabrielle, a heavy rain orange was in place until 5pm on Saturday.

A separate low above Northland and Auckland flooded the Northland beach town of Mangawhai and parts of Auckland on Friday night.

That saw Mangawhai cut off and travellers having to spend the night sleeping in their car. Northland was also cut off from Auckland for a period.

MetService is also tracking another potential cyclone north of Fiji.

MetService/Supplied MetService's meteorologists are currently tracking a possible cyclone forming north of Fiji.

“We are closely monitoring a tropical low north of Fiji which could develop into a tropical cyclone next week. It is too early to say whether it will affect New Zealand after it leaves the tropics,” MetService said in a tweet.

Another cyclone forming would be tough news for tired and weary Kiwis in regions that were hit hard by Gabrielle or by the flooding on Auckland Anniversary weekend.

The forecast is not looking much better for next week, with MetService predicting a “moist easterly flow” bringing rain onto the northeast of the North Island.