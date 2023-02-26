West Auckland community isolated after temporary internet cables cut

The internet cables were cut early on Sunday monring.

An isolated West Auckland community has been left unconnected again after having the temporary internet cables cut, less than 48 hours after it was restored after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Owen Milburn, lives in Henderson Valley, which was cut off for three days due to road slippages, power lines and trees.

Chris Thomas/Supplied The fibre and copper cables have been cut in Henderson Valley.

Milburn was without power for six days and internet was only restored on Friday afternoon.

By early Sunday morning the temporary fibre and copper cables laid by Chorus had been cut, leaving the community unconnected once more.

“It’s unbelievable and makes no sense to cut those cables,” Milburn said.

“It’s cut off all of Mountain Rd and has had an effect as people are going to be unable to work from home now,” Milburn said.

The commute is additionally long due to road closures and only one road in and out of the area, he said.

“It’s just bizzare and it stops people having voice and broadband service.”

“We’re so vulnerable up here,” Milburn said.

Milburn said they couldn’t just run nighttime patrols along the road to protect the cables.

Chorus has been contacted for comment.