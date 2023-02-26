Number of key roads in Northland to remain closed after Friday's downpour

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said there is significant disruption to transport after bad weather in Auckland - across the country - on Friday night.

A number of key roads in and around Northland will remain closed this week after Friday’s heavy rain caused significant damage.

Mangawhai and Kaiwaka – just north of the Auckland border – were hit by “intense” downpours on Friday evening, causing surface flooding and slips.

Northland Civil Defence Emergency Group is advising travellers to stay up-to-date and amend their plans as key roads damaged around Mangawhai and surrounding areas will remain closed until midweek and in some cases even longer.

Emergency group controller Graeme MacDonald said the downpours over Mangawhai caused significant damage and despite contractors giving it their all over the weekend, the options are still quite limited.

"We know there are many people who live and work around the Mangawhai and surrounding area whose normal routes will not be available, as well as the freight industry and visitors to our region.

"By midweek, we expect to have a better set of options around this area; however it will be Friday before the full reopening of the official SH1 Brynderwyn detour route for light vehicles through Mangawhai and Waipu.

Shane Whitmore/Supplied Waiteitei Road in Mangawhai was flooded on Friday evening after heavy rain in Auckland. Shane Whitmore described it as "carnage".

“Until then, unfortunately, all parties are going to have to continue to compromise. The damage to those roads has been significant and we appreciate all the work that's been put in over the weekend, including the restoration of SH1 at Topuni by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - Northland overnight by Saturday morning."

The Brynderwyns remain closed to all traffic.

The recommended detour route for heavy-vehicle traffic between Auckland and Northland is SH12/14 via Dargaville, while Paparoa/Oakleigh Rd is recommended for light-vehicle traffic with a temporary 70kmh speed limit in place.

Access to Mangwhai is only for local residents, workers and local freight deliveries. Mangawhai Rd off SH1 near Te Hana is the only access point into Mangawhai on Monday.

”There is still one single-lane section of this road past an underslip and there are concerns about further deterioration of this.”

Waipu Gorge Rd continues to be closed due to a slip during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Cove Rd from Mangawhai to Waipu is also not available as a detour route as the Langs Beach bridge is closed.

”The Langs Beach bridge has been assessed by a structural engineer and while there is no damage to the bridge structure, the abutments have been washed out and contractors are working on backfilling these. Pedestrians are also advised to not use due to the risk of pavement collapse.”

*Correction: An earlier version of the story incorrectly said that Paparoa/Oakleigh Rd was recommended for all heavy-vehicle traffic, however this is the recommended route for light-vehicle traffic.