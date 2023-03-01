Watch: Funnel cloud spotted in West Auckland

A funnel cloud appeared in west Auckland on Wednesday, and could be seen in Te Atatū and the CBD.

A funnel cloud has been spotted above West Auckland on Wednesday afternoon.

In a tweet, Niwa said the cloud formation was spotted about 1.30pm near the suburb of Te Atatū.

The cloud formation was likely related to converging winds and sea breeze circulation, Niwa said.

“Using our timelapse camera located on the Sky Tower, we can confirm that the feature has dissipated.”

READ MORE:

* Tornado aftermath: Homes still without power in Waihi Beach

* Ominous funnel cloud formation near Napier unlikely cause for alarm - MetService



Funnel clouds look like miniature tornadoes, but do not reach the ground to cause damage.

Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll earlier said it was “relatively rare” to see funnel clouds in New Zealand.

supplied A funnel cloud was spotted about 1:30 pm near Te Atatū, Auckland.

“Based on our research there’s between seven and 10 strong tornadic activity events reported in New Zealand each year,” Noll said.

Humid air and sunshine could “fuel the instability in the atmosphere” and lead to funnel clouds forming, he said.

MetService meteorologist Mark Todd earlier said funnel clouds tended to be “short-lived” and “fairly harmless”.

“They’re almost impossible to forecast.”

supplied Funnel clouds look like miniature tornadoes, but do not reach the ground to cause damage.

Todd said there were some parts of the country where they appeared to be more frequent, including Taranaki and the South Island’s West Coast.

On Saturday, what is believed to be a tornado struck Waihi Beach in the Bay of Plenty, damaging several homes.

Residents described the tornado as sounding like a train or a missile when it struck shortly before 8am.

NIWA Niwa captured a funnel cloud forming and dissipating over West Auckland.

Video showed a water spout forming on the coast.

Ken Mustard, a resident of the area, said the tornado appeared large, about “100m wide by hundreds of feet up in the air”.

It lasted about 10 minutes, Mustard said.