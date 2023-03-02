Run of sunshine expected for North Island, after weeks of bad weather

Weather over the weekend is expected to be fine, with partly cloudy sky and some isolated afternoon showers in North Island.

Most of the country can look forward to several fine days ahead, with only some isolated showers.

Metservice said the North Island would enjoy a clear, partly sunny weekend after weeks of bad weather that brought devastating storms, flooding and slips in the region.

Thursday and Friday were looking “reasonably fine”, MetService meteorologist Any Rossiter said, with forecast of isolated showers and light winds in afternoon.

“In North Island, it will be fine, with partly cloudy sky and some isolated afternoon showers.. I think it should be a mixture of partly cloudy weather with some isolated afternoon showers.”

Light showers are expected on Saturday and Sunday in the central region, with no warning of heavy rain in the region for at least two days.

For South Island, showers would be focussed on western region on Thursday and Friday.

A front moving onto the lower South Island on Wednesday brought some rain into Fiordland and South Westland and some high cloud in the eastern region.

The morning should be fine and sunny, with showers expected in afternoon and evening in South Island over next two days.

“There should be some afternoon and evening showers on Thursday and Friday in the western and southeast parts of South Island.”

“On Saturday and Sunday, it is mainly fine [in South Island] as showers are expected in eastern and southern region.”

Temperatures for Auckland on Thursday and Friday showed a high of 25C, dropping to 14C overnight.

For most of North Island, the maximum temperature would remain between 24C and 26C on Thursday and Friday.

However, the South Island’s eastern coastline would be cooler due to northeasterly winds. The rest of South Island would remain warmer with temperature between 26C and 29C.

Overall, the beginning of March is expected to be drier in the North Island, bringing much-needed relief to the people.

There are no warnings in place for any region by MetService.