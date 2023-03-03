By the numbers: How many weather warnings did MetService issue this summer?

Rain covers much of the North Island in this MetService rain radar image.

Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland Anniversary flooding hit New Zealand like no other summer weather event in recent memory.

The affected areas account for 30% of New Zealand's land mass and are home to more than half of the population, producing about half of the nation’s GDP.

MetService’s severe weather warnings exist as a way to warn Kiwis that consequential weather is forecast by the national meteorological agency.

The orange to red colour-coded schema has become a clear way to warn Kiwis about the severity of the forecast after being introduced in 2019.

READ MORE:

* Cracking the code of catastrophic floods in New Zealand

* Cyclone Gabrielle officially 'one of worst storms in NZ's living history'

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Red severe gale warning for Auckland, heavy rain continues across North Island



So, how did these warnings play out over summer?

77

There were 77 severe weather warnings over summer created by MetService. In December there were 8, with 27 in January and 42 in February.

61

MetService issued 61 severe rain warnings over the summer.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff An aerial view of Hastings shows the aftermath of flooding from Cyclone Gabrielle.

That’s only slightly up on the average – from the early 1990s to now – of 53 warnings between December and the end of February.

Of those warnings, 22 were red and 39 were orange, a designation made according to how MetService judged the impact of the weather.

14

Those 61 rain warnings were spread across 14 different events, the exact average for how many severe weather events there have been since the early 1990s.

A total of 14 events might seem like too many, considering there were 2 main events which dominated headlines, but MetService divides the different weather systems with a scalpel.

METSERVICE Closer to home, a showery southerly flow moves up the South Island on Friday, and temperatures will top out in the mid-teens for some places down south this weekend.

Severe Weather Warnings are divided into orange or red warnings depending on the expected severity and impact of the event. Red is reserved for only the most extreme weather events.

10

There were 10 red rain warnings, split evenly between Cyclone Gabrielle in February and the Auckland Anniversary flooding in January.

MetService can’t issue a red warning on its own – it has to collaborate with the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) and the regional councils likely to be affected before making a decision.

MetService issues a severe weather rain warning when it expects more than 50mm of rain within 6 hours or 100mm of rain within 24 hours.

David White/Stuff The Hikuwai Bridge north of Tolaga Bay has collapsed after Cyclone Gabrielle lashed the area with record rainfall.

16

There were 16 wind warnings. None in December, 2 in January and 14 in February.

4

Only 4 of the warnings were red wind warnings. They were issued as part of Cyclone Gabrielle to Northland, Auckland, Coromandel and Taranaki.

The forecaster issues a severe gale warning when a minimum mean windspeed of 90kph is likely or frequent gusts exceeding 110kph.

95

The summer of 1997 and 1998 holds the record for the most severe weather warnings issued by MetService, when there were 95 warnings across 21 events.

According to Niwa, that summer saw flooding and landslides on the South Island’s West Coast, followed by high winds and flooding in Canterbury, Southland and the West Coast.

One woman was killed and another person injured when a tree was blown onto a tent on the Routeburn Track in Fiordland in February 1998.

MetService doesn’t track the number of watches, a less severe warning, that it issues.