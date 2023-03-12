Severe gale could hit lower North Island, heavy rain expected in the south

Here's what to expect the weather to do around Aotearoa this weekend.

Heavy rain is expected in parts of the South Island and lower North Island.

A heavy rain watch for the Tararua Ranges – between the Hutt Valley and Palmerston North – has been issued for between 4am and 4pm on Monday.

Periods of heavy rain are expected with possible thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria, MetService said.

Strong wind warnings have been issued for Wellington and Wairarapa for 10 hours from 6am on Monday. Northwest gales may be severe in exposed placed, MetService said.

In the South Island, “an active front preceded by a strong northwest flow” is forecast to move north on Sunday and early Monday.

It is expected to bring brief heavy rain, with thunderstorms and downpours possible on the West Coast.

A heavy rain warning (Orange) has been issued for parts of the West Coast for 14 hours from 5pm on Sunday. Between 70 and 100mm of rain is forecast about the ranges and lesser amounts nearer the coast. Streams and rivers may rise rapidly bringing a risk of surface flooding and slips. Driving conditions may be hazardous during this time.

Peak rates are expected to reach 15 to 25mm/hour, but as much as 25 to 35mm/hour could fall, while thunderstorms are also possible.

David White/Stuff Aucklanders battled heavy rain and strong winds in January. (File photo)

In Fiordland, a heavy rain warning will be in place for 12 hours from 12pm on Sunday. People in that area should expect 70 to 100mm of rain, or up to 130mm in localised places if downpours occur.

Heavy rain with possible thunderstorms are also forecast for Buller from 9pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday. Similar conditions are expected at the headwaters of the Otago and Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Mt Cook for 7 hours from 9pm on Sunday.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Parts of Fiordland are to expect heavy rain on Sunday and Monday.

People in those areas should expect periods of heavy rain and amounts may approach warning criteria – for a “short duration” – within 15km of the main divide.

In the Southland and Clutha districts, heavy rain, which may also approach warning criteria, is expected between 4pm on Sunday and 4am on Monday.

“People are advised to stay up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or more areas are added,” said the MetService statement.