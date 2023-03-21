Live: Power cuts, floods, slips, reports of tornado as heavy rain hits South Island

07:31, Mar 21 2023

Bad weather is forecast to sweep through, from Wellington to Bluff. Follow all the updates here.

MetService issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, the Bay of Plenty, and Taupō on Saturday morning.
KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff
