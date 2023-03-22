Muriwai schoolboy, 11, runs fundraising marathon for cyclone-affected classmates

11-year-old Josh West is completing a marathon over the course of a week to raise money for his classmates, who lost books and toys during Cyclone Gabrielle

Light has only just begun to creep into the sky as 11-year-old Josh West starts to put kilometres of dirt track under his shoes.

It’s almost 7am and the Muriwai local, with his mum Claire Smith, is running a marathon over the course of a week to raise money for students at his primary school who were affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Books, school supplies and toys were all lost as the extreme weather event rolled through.

But it could soon be replaced for the kids of Waimauku Primary School as the fundraiser pushes past $10,000 before the halfway point of the marathon.

READ MORE:

* How the Muriwai community are supporting each other following Cyclone Gabrielle

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Muriwai locals barred from rescuing pets from damaged homes

* Cyclone Gabrielle: Many Auckland beaches now safe to swim at, but avoid the West Coast



Josh, his mum and their dog, Tiny, started the marathon on Saturday with a 7.2km run and have been ticking off 5km every day since.

The day starts early, as there’s still school to get ready for and a bus to catch.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff West ran 7.2km on Saturday and will run 5km every day until he completes the marathon.

They leave from the surf club, before winding their way along the coast and into the forest.

“I just thought that it would be a hard challenge, but that I could do it,” West said.

Some kids would have lost all their stuff in the cyclone, he said, so now they could just buy themselves something good and it would cheer them up.

“I like seeing them smile.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Josh West is joined on the run by his mum, Claire Smith, and their dog Tiny.

The trio make good time into the forest and double back once they hit the halfway mark.

Josh is all smiles as he talks about how the fundraiser flew past their initial goals, as $2000 was donated in a day.

“It’s really great because I didn’t think I would get too far. It was amazing to see how much support I got.”

It was obvious that an idea was brewing, as a week after the cyclone Josh kept asking about how fundraising works, Smith said.

“‘I remember being in the car dropping the kids off to school… Josh sort of hung back and was like, ‘Mum, do you think I could run a marathon?’”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The trio set off just before sunrise, in order to have enough time to finish the run and make it to the bus.

It’s only 7.30am when the group makes the final dash back into the car park, finishing with enough time to get ready for school.

It isn’t all great news for Josh though, who ends the run only to be told that they’ve run out of bacon for breakfast.

Smith said she hopes they can get a few of the locals down on the last day to close out the final kilometres of the marathon with.

“That would be really cool, to finish it on a high note.”

The fundraiser can be found here.