Coldest night of the year forecast for Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

Thursday night is set to be coldest so far this year in Auckland, MetService has warned, with temperatures set to plunge to 8C.

But, Tāmaki Makaurau is not alone, it will be a cold start to the day across the motu.

“For many of us it's going to be the cold weather that is the key feature,” MetService said.

With not just the classically cold places set to feel the chill.

Temperatures in Kerikeri, in the Far North were expected to drop to 6C overnight Wednesday. The coldest temperature ever recorded in Kerikeri in March was 6C in 1992.

The coldest temperature recorded in March in Auckland was 6.6C in 1965.

Wednesday was the coldest day in Auckland so far for the year, MetService said.

But, Thursday’s daytime temperatures are set to be higher than they were the previous day for most places across Aotearoa.

The bulk of the North Island would be dry, but strong winds were expected in Wellington, the Wairarapa, and parts of Hawke’s Bay.

Orange wind warnings had been issued for Wellington, Wairarapa and Hawke’s Bay, south of Napier.

“A deepening low lies east of the North Island, directing a strong south to southwest flow over the eastern North Island and northeastern South Island,” MetService said.

It was expected to move away from the country on Thursday, but strong south-to-southwesterly winds were expected to last until at least the afternoon.

Thursday will be a cold start to the day for much of New Zealand.

A strong wind watch is also in place for coastal Marlborough including the Sounds.

Strong winds would make temperatures feel even colder, MetService said.

Heavy swell warnings were in place for Wellington and Wairarapa until 3pm on Thursday with swells expected to have peaked at 7 metres late on Wednesday evening.

MetService warned there was a “higher risk of flooding” as it coincided with high tide at midnight in those regions.

High seas had already led to the cancellation of all ferry sailings across the Cook Strait as a cold front brought “unseasonably cold” temperatures to the country.

Interislander cancelled all of Wednesday's passenger sailings due to heavy swells.

Interislander cancelled all sailings on Wednesday due to large swells and wind in the Cook Strait. Bluebridge Ferries also cancelled all of its passenger sailings due to the weather conditions.

The South Island was in for an east, west split, MetService said.

It would be a bright Thursday for the West Coast, with cloud present in Canterbury.

The deep south should be “pretty decent’, MetService said.

Plenty of dry sunny, clear weather. But Otago and Southland would see the coldest start to the day, with lows of 2C expected in Queenstown and Invercargill.