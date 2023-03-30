Ferries cancelled as heavy swells and strong winds hit Wellington, while temperatures plunge nationwide

Large swells and strong winds continue to batter the lower North Island, while temperatures have plunged overnight nationwide.

The Wellington and Wairarapa regions are under a heavy swell warning issued by MetService until 3pm on Thursday, with waves peaking at 7m late on Wednesday evening.

MetService has downgraded strong wind warnings for the city and Wairarapa until 6pm on Thursday, severe southwest gales are no longer expected but strong wind watches will remain in place until mid-afternoon.

Meanwhile, overnight temperatures dropped considerably across the country, with the lowest at 7am recorded in Omarama, south of Twizel, at -4C.

READ MORE:

* It's not too early to be thinking about winter coats

* The big brrr - Auckland plunges to 2 degrees overnight

* Winter not ready to release its grip yet, with warmth slow to return



Roads around the Wellington south coast were closed on Thursday morning after high seas threw debris and driftwood over them.

David Unwin/Stuff Waves crashing at Moa Point on Wellington’s south coast on Thursday morning.

The Tararua District and Hawke's Bay south of Cape Kidnappers is also under strong wind warning, with winds approaching severe gale at times near the coast.

Moa Point Rd on the south coast reopened about 8.10am on Thursday after it was closed overnight due to large southerly swells throwing rocks and debris on to the road, Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said.

The south coast road between Lyall Bay and west to Ōwhiro Bay remains closed due to dangerous conditions caused by the heavy swells and subsequent debris.

Contractors reported driftwood and other debris on sections of the road and motorists were urged to take care due to wave spray.

David Unwin/Stuff Debris is strewn across a footpath at Lyall Bay on Thursday March 30.

The roadway from Reef Street, Island Bay, to Ōwhiro Bay remained closed to traffic due to debris washed up by the large waves.

MacLean urged Wellington residents to take care on roads around the region as high winds could have brought down trees or branches overnight.

Meanwhile, the Interislander has cancelled its Cook Strait sailings for Thursday due to rough weather conditions.

Stuff Large logs and rocks have been thrown onto the car park and road between Island and Owhiro bays.

Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries has also cancelled a raft of sailings on Thursday due to large swells.

Wellington Airport spokesperson Phil Rennie said strong winds had caused one flight from Dunedin to divert to Auckland after strong winds led to two failed attempts at landing.

Rennie said no flights had been cancelled, but minor delays could be expected.

David Unwin/Stuff Strong winds and heavy swells send ocean spray onto Moa Point Rd at Lyall Bay on Thursday.

The cold bites

Temperatures across the country dropped considerably overnight, with the lowest at 7am recorded in Omarama at -4C.

Auckland reached predicted lows of 8C on average across the city, MetService meteorologist Alec Holden said.

With the lowest temperatures at Whenuapai of 6C and highs at the Auckland Airport of 10C overnight, "it's not unfair to say" an 8C minumum was reached across the city.

But the temperatures will pick up in the coming days, he said, as the cold front moved away from the country, and the low on the East Coast - causing high winds and high swells in Wellington, Wairarapa and southern Hawke's Bay - moved on too.

Stuff Heavy swells hit Lyall Bay Parade on Thursday.

Northland's predicted low of 6C in Kerikeri wasn't reached, hitting just 7.5C overnight. Across Northland most places were at their lowest between 7 and 8C overnight.

The coldest temperature in the North Island was recorded at 1.8C in Galatea, inland from the Bay of Plenty.

In the Capital, temperatures were relatively mild hitting a low of 12C.

Central North Island areas had a colder night, with Rotorua hitting 2.8C and Waiouru dropping to 3.2C.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said the chill was felt right across the whole country.

“For many places [it’s been] the coldest morning of the year and first decent cold outbreak of the season,” James said.

Further south, Christchurch reached 8C, while Dunedin had a low of 6C.

Temperatures plummeted below zero in inland areas of the South Island with Alexandra hitting -1C, Lake Tekapo dropping all the way to a freezing -3.9C.

Across the South Island, temperatures were in the low single digits for many places overnight.

Holden said while summer wasn’t over yet, "winter is knocking on the door".

The bulk of the North Island would be dry, but strong winds were expected in Wellington, the Wairarapa, and parts of Hawke’s Bay.

“A deepening low lies east of the North Island, directing a strong south to southwest flow over the eastern North Island and northeastern South Island,” MetService said.

Unsplash MetService meteorologist Andrew James said Thursday morning was the coldest of the year so far for many places. (File photo)

It was expected to move away from the country on Thursday, but strong south-to-southwesterly winds were expected to last until at least the afternoon.

Strong winds would make temperatures feel even colder, MetService said.

The South Island was in for an east, west split, MetService said. It would be a bright Thursday for the West Coast, with cloud present in Canterbury.

The deep south should be “pretty decent’, MetService said.