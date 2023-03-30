Ferries cancelled, roads closed as heavy swells and strong winds hit Wellington, while temperatures plunge nationwide

Large swells and strong winds continue to batter the lower North Island, while temperatures have plunged overnight nationwide.

The Wellington region is under a heavy swell warning issued by MetService until 3pm Thursday, with waves peaking at 7m late on Wednesday evening.

There’s also a strong wind warning in place for the city and Wairarapa until 6pm Thursday, with severe southwest gales expected to reach up to 120kph in exposed places.

Meanwhile, overnight temperatures dropped considerably across the country, with Auckland hitting a low of around 8C.

Roads around the Wellington south coast were closed on Thursday morning after high seas threw debris and driftwood over them.

The Tararua District and Hawke's Bay south of Napier are also under an orange wind warning, with severe gales forecast to gust up to 120kph near the coast.

Moa Point Road on the south coast had been closed since midnight on Wednesday due to large southerly swells throwing rocks and debris on to the road, Wellington City Council spokesperson Richard MacLean said.

The south coast road between Lyall Bay and west to Ōwhiro Bay has also been closed due to dangerous conditions caused by the heavy swells and subsequent debris.

Contractors reported driftwood and other debris on sections of the road and would have a better idea of the conditions after daybreak.

The condition of roads east of Moa Point to Seatoun and Breaker Bay around the harbour entrance would be checked as contractors continued their work.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Heavy swells batter Wellington's south coast as a low front moves away from Aotearoa on Wednesday March 29.

MacLean urged Wellington residents to take care on roads around the region.

High winds could have brought down trees or branches overnight, he said.

Meanwhile, the Interislander has cancelled its Cook Strait sailings for Thursday due to rough weather conditions.

Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries has also cancelled a raft of sailings on Thursday due to large swells.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Bluebridge Cook Strait sailings were cancelled due to heavy swells on Wednesday March 29.

The cold bites

Temperatures across the country dropped considerably overnight, with the lowest at 7am recorded in Omarama at -4C.

Auckland reached predicted lows of 8C on average across the city, MetService meteorologist Alec Holden said on Thursday.

With the lowest temperatures at Whenuapai of 6C and highs at the Auckland Airport of 10C overnight, "it's not unfair to say" an 8C minumum was reached across the city.

But the temperatures will pick up in the coming days, he said, as the cold front moves away from the country, and the low on the East Coast - causing high winds and high swells in Wellington, Wairarapa and southern Hawke's Bay - moves on too.

Northland's predicted low of 6C in Kerikeri wasn't reached, hitting just 7.5C overnight.

Across Northland most places were at their lowest between 7 and 8C overnight.

Holden said while summer isn't over yet, "Winter is knocking on the door."

The bulk of the North Island would be dry, but strong winds were expected in Wellington, the Wairarapa, and parts of Hawke’s Bay.

Orange wind warnings had been issued for Wellington, Wairarapa and Hawke’s Bay, south of Napier.

“A deepening low lies east of the North Island, directing a strong south to southwest flow over the eastern North Island and northeastern South Island,” MetService said.

It was expected to move away from the country on Thursday, but strong south-to-southwesterly winds were expected to last until at least the afternoon.

A strong wind watch is also in place for coastal Marlborough including the Sounds.

Strong winds would make temperatures feel even colder, MetService said.

The South Island was in for an east, west split, MetService said.

It would be a bright Thursday for the West Coast, with cloud present in Canterbury.

The deep south should be “pretty decent’, MetService said.

Plenty of dry sunny, clear weather. But Otago and Southland would see the coldest start to the day, with lows of 2C expected in Queenstown and Invercargill.