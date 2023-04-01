Severe rain warnings lifted for upper South Island and Taranaki

Parts of the South Island and west coast of the North island are expecting heavy rainfall on Saturday

Significant rainfall warnings for Taranaki, Tasman and central South Island have been lifted.

Early on Saturday, forecasts saw heavy rain warnings and possible thunderstorms across parts of the country, but by late afternoon, MetService had no warnings or watches in place for any parts of the country.

By 6pm, the main front had moved over central New Zealand and the rain had eased, MetService forecaster Tuporo Marsters said.

“Weather is quite dynamic.”

READ MORE:

* Weather front expected to bring weekend 'change of scene' with warmer temperatures and rain

* Heavy rainfall and severe gales forecast overnight for western and northern parts of the South Island

* The 'worst is over' for Auckland and Northland, rain moving back towards Coromandel and Bay of Plenty



But while watches and warnings were no longer in place, there was still inclement weather across parts of the country, seeing the West Coast experiencing showers into the evening and possibly thunderstorms.

The outlook for Sunday and Monday had a few showers across the country with a ridge of high pressure moving over the North and South Islands on Tuesday, allowing mostly fine weather with just a few showers around eastern Gisborne.

Marsters said Blenheim and Kaikōura were the best places to be on Sunday being “nice and fine” with temperatures around 23C and southerlies arriving later in the day.

The Chatham Islands had the wettest weather forecast for Sunday with northerlies and rain, he said.

At lunchtime on Saturday, a MetService metrologist said rainfall observed in the Tasman Ranges was between 50-90ml of rain, with similar observations for the Westland ranges.