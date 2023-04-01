Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Northland lifted

MetService has now lifted a severe thunderstorm warning for areas in the Far North and Whangārei, after “very heavy rain” was expected to hit late Saturday night.

The storm warning was issued at 9.38pm and was lifted shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday.

The thunderstorm pelted Kawakawa, Kerikeri and Moerewa, and Hikurnagi, Whananaki, Whakapara, Puhipuhi and Helena Bay were all expected to be in the firing line.

MetService forester Tuporo Marsters said the storm will likely be short-lived but that doesn’t mean people should let their guard down.

“Watch out for surface flooding, flashing flooding in streams and gullies. Keep an eye on driving conditions,” Marsters said.

Residents are advised to beware of fallen trees and power lines and avoid streams and drains which are prone to flash flooding.